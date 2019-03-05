ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 5th March 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Camino Ways has three special guided tours for Easter 2019: Classic Camino – Sarria to Santiago, seven nights from 13 April for €780; Easter on the Via Francigena – Viterbo to Rome, seven nights from 13 April for €920; Easter on the Camino Ingles – Ferrol to Santiago, seven nights from 18 April for €780. All tours include: tour guide , airport transfers, six dinners (including welcome dinner), luggage transfers , holiday pack, and pilgrim passport .

Classic Resorts offers booked by 15 April for travel in September/October (prices based on two sharing with flights from Dublin, taxes and transfers) include: Mauritius: nine nights b&b in a Junior Suite at the 5-star Lux Belle Mare from €1,859pps, including 45% discount on b&b. Half-board/full-board and all-inclusive options available (Ref: 82431); Maldives: nine nights half-board at the 5-star Lux South Ari Atoll from €3,499pps, including 35% discount plus free meal plan upgrade. Stay in a Beach Villa with free upgrade from b&b to half-board. Also free meal plan from half-board to full-board or full-board to all-inclusive. Reduced seaplane rates (Ref: 82427); Thailand: eight nights b&b in Phuket from €1,635pps. Stay six nights in a Deluxe Villa at the 5-star The Vijitt Resort Phuket and two nights in a Clay Pool one-bed cottage at the 5-star Keemala Phuket, with specials for honeymooners at both locations (Ref: 82434).

Luxury Gold offers include a Dublin to Eastern Canada escorted tour, including flights, transfers, and seven nights’ luxury accommodation in central locations, seven breakfasts, four dinners with wine and nine included experiences, from €2,989pps (was €3,259). Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Book and pay in full by 31 March 2019.

Sunway ex-Dublin offers include: Boston: Departing 21 September for Autumn Colours escorted tour from €2,645pps, including flights, 20kg checked-in bag per person, taxes, eight nights twin share in 4-star hotels, scheduled airport transfer, some meals and tours as per itinerary; Munich: Departing 5 July for 5-star Romantic Danube river cruise and home from Budapest from €2,499pps, including flights, return port transfers, seven nights twin sharing outside stateroom Category D, unlimited wine/beers at meals, sip-and-sail daily cocktail hour, and daily complimentary excursions. Not including gratuities and port charges of €150pp. Price includes early booking saving of €1,189pp; France: seven nights all-inclusive at the 4T Club Med Grand Massif, adults from €1,190pp and children from €755pp; Delhi: for Golden Triangle tour departing 12 May, from €1,499pps including flights, 20kg baggage per person, seven nights accommodation on twin share basis, some meals and tours as per itinerary – includes reduction of €145pp; Bodrum: seven nights departing 21 September: b&b at the 3-star Safir Hotel, from €473pps; all-inclusive at the 3-star Sami Beach Hotel, from €559pps; b&b at the 4-star Ambrosia Hotel, from €573pps; all-inclusive at the 5-star Rixos Premium Hotel, from €1,098pps; Thailand: seven nights in May at the 4-star The Old Phuket Hotel, Phuket, from €935pps, or at the Khao Lak and Elephant Hill, from €1,329pps; Singapore: Departing 2 May for three nights in Singapore, four-night cruise onboard Voyager of the Seas around Malaysia and Thailand, plus three nights in Hong Kong, from €1,589pps in balcony stateroom.

TUI Ireland seven-night ex-Dublin offers include: Salzburg: b&b at the 3-star Hotel Obermair, Mayrhofen, from €449pps, departing 29 May; half-board at the 4-star Hotel Jagerwirt, Kitzbuhel, from €639pps, departing 5 June; half-board at the 3+-star Hotel Fischer, St Johann, from €649pps, departing 12 June; Gran Canaria: self-catering at the 3-star Altair Apartments, Puerto Rico, from €469pps, departing 7 March; self-catering at the 3-star Cay Beach Princess Bungalows, Maspalomas, from €459pps, departing 21 March; Lanzarote: all-inclusive at the 4-star Occidental Lanzarote Mar, Costa Teguise, from €599pps, departing 10 March; all-inclusive at the 3+-star Lanzasur Splash Resort, Playa Blanca, from €649pps, departing 17 March; Tenerife: b&b at the 3-star Parque Vacacional Eden, Puerto de la Cruz, from €409pps, departing 8 March; Jamaica: all-inclusive at the 3-star Holiday Inn Resort, Montego bay, from €1,279pps, departing 18 May; Cancun: 14 nights all-inclusive at the 4-star Grand Bahia Principe Coba, Riviera Maya, from €1,449pps, departing 10 June.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering return flights in May to the Canary Islands for €139.98, including taxes and charges, when booked by midnight on Thursday 7 March 2019.

Emirates offers booked by 19 March include: Dubai €499 (Business Class: €2,839), Shanghai €499 (€2,949), Mauritius €749 (€3,159), Hanoi €779 (€3,289).

CRUISE LINES

Uniworld offers include: Enchanting Danube river cruise, departing Dublin on 14 July 2019 for Enchanting Danube river cruise from Budapest to Passau, from €2,819pps, including flights, seven-night cruise in a riverview stateroom onboard the S.S. Maria Theresa, airport transfers on arrival and departure days, all meals onboard, unlimited beverages onboard, six days of excursions, all gratuities and more. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Port charges excluded. Price includes 30% Our Best Offer discount. Book and pay in full by 31 March.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night room-onlys on International Drive, Orlando, are from €29pppn at the 3-star Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando or the 3-star Avanti Resort; four-night room-onlys for the August Bank Holiday in New York are from €69pppn at the 3-star Pod Time Square or at the 3-star Pod Brooklyn Hotel, or from €75pppn at the 4-star New Yorker, A Wyndham Hotel; Aqua Suites, Lanzarote: from €155pn in May based on two people sharing, free half-board upgrade, first child free, second child under 12 €15pn (from €165pn in July).