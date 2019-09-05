ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 5th September 2019

Seven nights in Reykjavik in October from €429pps with Sunway is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Abbey Travel is offering the all-new Frozen Celebration event at Disneyland Paris from 11 January 2020 from €279 per person sharing, with 25% off hotel and park tickets plus free half-board meals, when booked by 1 October.

Classic Resorts has the following offers when booked by 1 October for travel in February/March 2020:

Bali – 3 Centre: 10 nights from €1,699pps, with two nights b&b at 4* Plataran Ubud, three nights full-board at 5* Spa Village Resort Tembok, and five nights b&b at 4* Away Bali Legian Camakila, upgrade to Premium Economy from €369pp return (Ref: 88210);

Highlights of Vietnam Tour: 8 nights from €1,999pps, visit Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Da Nang, Hoi An and Ho Chi Minh City, upgrade to Premium Economy from €639pp return (Ref: 88211);

Thailand – 3 Centre: 10 nights from €1,999pps, with four nights b&b at 4* The Waters Khao Lak, two nights full-board at Elephant Hills Jungle Lake Safari, and four nights b&b at 4* Centara Karon Resort Phuket, upgrade to Premium Economy from €559pp return, upgrade to Business Class from €2,129pp return (Ref: 88212).

Pinnacle Worldwide is offering a six-day Oktoberfest escorted tour with Contiki departing from Belfast on 20 September, including a locally guided walking tour of Munich, from £839 per person sharing.

Sunway seven-night offers ex-Dublin including flights, return airport transfers, accommodation, and 20kg checked-in baggage, include:

Reykjavik: 24 October, 3* Fosshotel Raudara, RO, from €429pps;

Halkidiki: 25 October, 7 Nights, 5* Athena Pallas Hotel, HB, from €675pps;

Algarve: 25 October, 2* Bayside Apartments, SC, from €525pps;

Majorca: 25 October, 2* Sun Beach Apartments, SC, from €449pps;

Agadir: 26 October, 2*+ Intouriste Apartments, SC, from €399pps.

TD active Holidays is offering €50 off the 13-night Explore Stunning Sri Lanka small group adventure tour by Explore when booked by 20 September using the code VP-SEP50. Prices start from €2,199pps. Departing March 2020.

TUI Ireland offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

11 September, Ibiza: 3* Los Angeles Apartments, San Antonio, SC, 7 nights, from €369pps;

12 September, Gran Canaria: 3* Marina Elite Resort, Balito Beach, SC, 7 nights, from €419pps;

12 September, Lanzarote: 3* Caybeach Sun, Playa Blanca, B&B, 7 nights, from €479pps;

13 September, Corfu: 2*+ Ekati 2, Kavos, SC, 7 nights, from €289pps;

14 September, Rhodes: 3* Atlantis Hotel, Rhodes Town, B&B, 7 nights, from €449pps;

21 September, Rhodes: 3* Nimar Villagio, Afandou, SC, 7 nights, from €429pps;

10 October, Gran Canaria: 2* Jardin Altalantico, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights, from €419pps;

18 October, Tenerife: 3* Hotel Catalonia Las Vegas, Puerto de la Cruz, HB, 7 nights, from €469pps;

19 December, Gran Canaria: 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, AI, 7 nights, from €799pps;

20 December, Tenerife: 3* Catalonia Punta Del Rey, Las Caletillas, AI, 7 nights, from €839pps;

19 May 2020, Majorca: Marella Dream, Spanish Delights, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,099pps;

23 June 2020, Crete: 3* Icandy Apartments, Malia, SC, 7 nights, from €619pps (four sharing);

FROM CORK:

10 September, Majorca: 3*+ Martinique Apartments, Magaluf, SC, 7 nights, from €479pps;

17 September, Lanzarote: 3*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, SC, 7 nights, from €479pps;

17 September, Majorca: 3*+ Protur Bahia Azul Apartments, Cala Bona, SC, 7 nights, from €499pps;

17 September, Lanzarote: 3* Lanzasur Splash Resort, Playa Blanca, AI, 7 nights, from €619pps;

16 June 2020, Majorca: Marella Dream, Mediterranean Medley, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,089pps;

FROM SHANNON:

13 September, Costa Daurada: 3*+ Sunclub Apartments, Cap de Salou, SC, 7 nights, from €489pps;

11 July 2020, Majorca: Marella Discovery, Cosmopolitan Classics, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,419pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus one-way fares to Europe, including taxes and charges, booked by 23 September for travel between 1 October and 16 December, include: Birmingham or Manchester from €24.99; London from €27.99; Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bordeaux, Lisbon, Toulouse or Venice from €29.99; and Barcelona, Berlin, Faro, Milan or Paris from €34.99.

Air France is offering these Economy Class fares, including taxes and charges, from Dublin via Paris when booked by 12 September: Johannesburg from €349, Taipei from €599, Mauritius from €609, and San Jose from €669.

TAP Air Portugal has one-way fares from Dublin to Faro from €64 in December, January and February, and to Porto Alegre, Brazil, from €471 in December and January.

CRUISE LINES

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has a seven-night Rhine Main & Moselle river cruise onboard the Brabant from 2 October for €1,369pps Standard Cabin or €1,499pps Juliette Balcony. Price includes flight from Dublin to Düsseldorf, taxes, 20kg checked-in bag per person, return airport transfer, all meals, drinks and entertainment, gratuities, and return (indirect) flight from Nuremberg to Dublin.

Royal Caribbean International is offering, until 30 September, a seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise ex-Barcelona from 10 May 2020 onboard the new amplified Allure of the Seas, with a GTY interior stateroom, from €1,209 per person sharing, or all-inclusive from €1,419pps.

Silversea has Last-Minute Savings fares for Antarctica cruises from Ushuaia, including: 12 days departing 5 December from US$16,700; 18 days departing 17 December from US$25,400; 15 days departing 20 December from US$18,400.

U River Cruises new cruises for 2020 (Vienna Vibe, Eastern European Escape, and Amsterdam & Brussels Bound) booked by 30 September save 10% or get a free U drinks package (value: £279 / €305).

BED BANKS

Bookabed has a Florida homes and townhomes sale on throughout September for travel up to 15 December 2020 (excluding 11 February – 19 April and 15 June – 31 August) with 10% off.