ITTN's Great Value Travel Deals – 6th June 2019

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 6th June 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers booked by 30 June: Maldives: 5* LUX* South Ari Atoll, 10 nights b&b in Beach Pavilion from €2,949pps,10 nights b&b in Beach Villa from €10,299 for two adults and two children, 35% discount Included with Reduced Seaplane transfer prices, Beach Pavilion: book half-board (supplement €1,280pp) and receive free upgrade to full-board OR book full-board (supplement €1,690pp) and receive free upgrade to all-inclusive, Upgrade to Beach Villa on b&b (supplement €948pp) and receive free upgrade to half-board OR book half-board (supplement €1,280pp) and receive free upgrade to all-inclusive, travel up to 5 January 2020, prices based on travel 11 May – 27 June / 1 – 30 September (Ref 84665/84666); Mauritius: 5* LUX* Belle Mare, 10 nights b&b in Junior Suite from €1,799pps or from €5,299 for two adults and two children, 45% discount included, upgrade to half-board from €530pp OR full-board from €940pp OR all-inclusive from €1,530pp, travel up to 15 October, prices based on travel 1 – 27 June (Ref 84667/84668); 5* LUX* Grand Gaube, 10 nights b&b in Superior Room from €1,899pps or in Family Suite from €7,599 for two adults and two children, 45% discount included, upgrade to half-board from €530pp OR full-board from €940pp OR all-inclusive from €1,530pp, travel up to 15 October, prices based on travel 1 – 27 June (Ref 84670/84672); 5* LUX* Le Morne, 10 nights b&b in Superior Room from €2,049pps or from €4,899 for two adults and one child, 35% discount included, upgrade to half-board from €530pp OR full-board from €940pp OR all-inclusive from €1,530pp, travel up to 15 October, prices based on travel 1 – 27 June (Ref 84673/84675); 4* Tamassa, 10 nights all-inclusive in Standard Room from €2,099pps or from €4,999 for two adults and one child, 35% discount included, travel up to 15 October, prices based on travel 1 – 27 June (Ref 84678/84679).

Club Med offers include 7-nights at 4T Sandpiper Bay, Florida, departing 31 August, adults from €1,465pp and children from €1,035pp, including flights ex Dublin, 20kg bag per person, resort transfer, superior room triple share, all-inclusive for seven nights (price includes special offer reduction of €443).

Insight Vacations offers include a 10-day Easy Pace Budapest, Vienna & Prague escorted tour departing 19 July from €1,890pps (was €2,150).

Luxury Gold offers include a 14-day Remarkable Russia escorted tour departing 22 September from €3,695pps (was €4,295).

Sunway offers include: 10-night Rhythms of the South escorted tour, fly to Nashville and return from New Orleans, departing 7 October, from €2,079pps including flights ex Dublin, 20kg bag per person, taxes, 10 nights twin share in 3* hotels, five breakfasts, and tours as per itinerary; 7-night 5* Captivating Rhine river cruise, fly to Amsterdam and return from Basel, departing 4 November, from €2469pps including flights ex Dublin, return airport transfers, seven nights onboard the Amamora, twin share Cat D stateroom with fixed window, full board unlimited wine/beers with meals, sip and sail daily cocktail hour and daily complimentary excursions (not included gratuities and port charges of €150pp);

TUI Ireland seven-night offers include: 12 June, Dublin to Austria, 3* Hotel Garni Obermair, Mayrhofen, b&b, €299pps; 4* Harmony Sonnschein, Niederau, HB, from €449pps; 10 June, Dublin to Bulgaria, 3* Mariner’s Hotel, Sunny Beach, SC, from €399pps; 12 June, Dublin to Rhodes, 3* Stella Hotel, Pefkos, SC, from €449pps; 12 June, Dublin to Paphos, 3* Kefalonitis Apartments, Paphos, SC, from €389pps; 12 June, Dublin to Gran Canaria, 2* Tamanaco Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, from €389pps; 14 June, Dublin to Tenerife, 3* The Harbour Club, Los Gigantes, SC, from €449pps; 16 June, Dublin to Lanzarote, 2+* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, SC, from €399pps; 25 June, Dublin to Lanzarote, 2+* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, SC, from €599pps; 12 June, Shannon to Lanzarote, 3* Hyde Park Lane, Puerto Del Carmen, SC, from €479pps; 12 June, Shannon to Majorca, 3* Hotel Cala Bona, Cala Bona, HB, from €639pps; 4 July, Ireland West to Majorca, 3* Hotel Lagotel, Playa de Muro, B&B, from €589pps; 29 August, Dublin to Bulgaria, 3* Silver Springs, Sunny Beach, SC, from €449pps; 23 August, Dublin to Corfu, 2* Theodosia Studios, Sidari, SC, from €459pps; 23 August, Dublin to Tenerife, 3* The Harbour Club, Los Gigantes, SC, from €489pps; 30 August, Shannon to  Costa Daurada, 3* Hotel Belvedere, Salou, HB, from €469pps; 31 August, Cork to Majorca, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, SC, from €479pps; 1 July, Dublin to Cancun, 3* Riu Lupita, Playacar, AI, 14 nights, from €1,289pps; 4* Gran Rivieria Princess, Riveiria Maya, AI, 14 nights, from €1,539pps; 1 September, Dublin to Crete, 3* Icandy, Malia, SC, from €449pps (four sharing); 15 June, Dublin to Majorca, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,019pps; 13 October, Dublin to Thailand, 4* TUI Sensimar Khao Lak Resort, Khao Lak, B&B, 14 nights, from €1,279pps; 21 September, Dublin to Indonesia, 3* Mentari Sanur Hotel, Bali, B&B, 14 nights, from €1,319pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering a €40 discount on return flights from Dublin to Lanzarote, Faro, Vienna and Berlin, and a €20 discount on return flights to other European routes, for travel from 1 July – 31 August when booked by midnight on 10 June.

Finnair Asian flight offers available up to 10 June include: Beijing €388, Hong Kong €459, Shanghai €468, Delhi €472, Bangkok €488, Nanjing €498, Singapore €554, and Seoul €632.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International is offering a 13-night Mediterranean Tour in an interior stateroom onboard Explorer of the Seas from €1,529pps, sailing from Southampton on 18 August.

U River Cruises is offering an eight-day Rolling on the Rhine river cruise from Amsterdam to Frankfurt for €899pps (was €1,299).

Uniworld offers include an eight-day/seven-night Venice and the Gems of Northern Italy river cruise from Venice to Venice for €1,999pps (was €2,799).

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers for August include: Tenerife: half-board at 3-star Hotel Medano, El Medano, from €45pppn; Majorca: room-only at 2-star Golf Beach Hotel, Santa Ponsa, from €49pppn; room-only at 4-star Ola Bouganvilla Apartments, Santa Ponsa, from €69pppn.

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

