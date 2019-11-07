ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 7th November 2019

Ten nights bed & breakfast in Bangkok and Koh Samet in February from €1,499pps with Classic Resorts is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers, including flights with Etihad Airways, for travel in February when booked by 30 November:

Bangkok and Koh Samet: 10 nights B&B with three nights at the 5* Centara Watergate Bangkok and seven nights at the 4* Sai Kaew Beach Resort Koh Samet, including flights to Bangkok, baggage, transfers and hotels, from €1,499pps (Ref: 90118);

Bangkok and Pattaya: 10 nights B&B with three nights at the 5* Centara Watergate Bangkok and seven nights at the 5* Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, including flights to Bangkok, baggage, transfers and hotels, from €1,599pps (Ref: 90119).

Pinnacle Worldwide offers include seven nights FB in a Club room (partial sea view) at the 5* Hillside Beach Club, Kalemya Bay, Turquoise Coast, Turkey, departing from Belfast on 4 June, with free Belfast Airport lounge passes and private resort transfers, from £1,649pps.

Stein Travel has the following three-night offers for Andre Rieu in Maastricht, including flights, transfers, hotel accommodation and concert tickets, for €699 per person: ex-Dublin 2 July, ex-Cork 3 July.

Sunway offers include Kusadasi, Turkey, ex-Dublin on 4 April for seven nights, with choice of 11 3* to 5* hotels from €550pps to €892pps, or 14 nights from €660pps to €1,343pps.

Travel Department is offering Magical Vienna Christmas Markets in November and December, including return flights, transfers, three nights’ B&B 4* hotel accommodation, and a half-day Vienna city tour from €399pps.

Tropical Sky has a five-night B&B stay at the 4* JA Ocean View Hotel, Dubai, including flights and transfers, when booked by 11 November, from €739pps.

TUI Ireland seven-night offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

20 December, Tenerife, 3* Catalonia Punta Del Rey, Las Caletillas, AI, from €899pps;

30 December, Lanzarote, 3* Cinco Plazas, Puerto Del Carmen, SC, 14 nights, €959pps;

9 January, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, from €389pps;

9 January, Gran Canaria, 4* Abora Interclub Atlantic, San Augustin, AI, from €589pps;

10 January, Tenerife, Marella Explorer, Colourful Coasts, inside cabin, AI, from €849pps;

13 January, Lanzarote, 3* SuneoClub HSA El Trebol, Costa Tequise, AI, from €579pps;

13 January, Lanzarote, 3*+ Paradise Island, Playa Blanca, AI, from €559pps;

17 January, Tenerife, 3* Catalonia Punta Del Rey, Las Caletillas, AI, from €519pps;

17 January, Tenerife, 2* Las Piramides Resort, Playa De Las Americas, SC, from €479pps;

27 January, Lanzarote, 2*+ San Marcial, Matagorda, SC, from €359pps;

17 February, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, family 2+1 from €1,249;

20 June, Lake Garda, 4* Bella Italia Apartments Peschiera, SC, family 2+1 from €2,309, family 2+2 from €2,809, family 2+3 from €3,299;

29 June, Gran Canaria, 3*+ Revoli Apartments, Puerto Rico, SC, family 2+1 from €1,459, family 2+2 from €2,019;

FROM CORK

5 May, Majorca, Marella Dream, Mediterranean Medley, inside cabin, AI, from €1,039pps;

FROM SHANNON

2 May, Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, from €1,049pps.

Wendy Wu Tours’ offer of a free upgrade to Premium Economy, or to Business Class from €299, on selected tours to China, Japan and South-East Asia ends on 11 November.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus has return flights from Dublin to Madrid on 2 February and three nights room-only at the 4* Santo Domingo Hotel from €212pps.

Emirates return fares from Dublin to Dubai booked by 10 November for travel up to 29 February, from €469 in Economy Class and from €2,499 in Business Class, include a complimentary day pass to Atlantis Aquaventure & The Lost Chambers aquarium, one of Dubai’s most popular tourist attractions.

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean International has, until 16 December, an offer of Buy One Get One Cruise Fare 60% Off.

BED BANKS

Bookabed offers for three-night Christmas Market stays for two adults sharing include:

Krakow: 3* Pergamin Royal Apartments, RO, from €19pppn;

Prague: 3* Ibis Wenceslas Square, B&B, from €35ppn;

Edinburgh: 4* Marriott Hotel Edinburgh, RO, from €39pppn.