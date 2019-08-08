News

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 8th August 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Abbey Travel tours with Exodus Travels include an eight-day Secret Trails of Medieval Spain from €1,149pps, 14-day Vietnam Adventure from €1,279pps, 13-day Colours of Rajasthan from €1,479pps, 14-day Cape Town and the Garden Route from €1,779pps, 10-day Taj, Tigers & Temples from €1,249pps (children from €899pp), and 14-day Chopsticks & Coconuts from €1,549pps (children from €1,139pp).

Classic Resorts has the following offer to New York City for Valentine’s weekend travelling on 13 February 2020: four nights room-only at 3* Edison Hotel, from €599pps, Top of the Rock ticket and taxes included, with return flights from Dublin to New York JFK including 1x23kg bag per person (Ref: 87201). Other hotel options are: room-only at 4* ROW Hotel from €649pps; room-only at 4* Grand Hyatt New York from €689pps.

Crystal Ski has deposits starting from €150pps and two-for-one lift passes on selected winter ski breaks. Seven-night offers from Dublin, including 20kg checked-in baggage and transfers but not in-flight meals, group seating or insurance, include: Andorra: departing 22 December: 3* Poblado Apartments, Arinsal, self-catering, from €529pps (four sharing); 3* Soldeu Maistre, Soldeu, half-board, from €879pps; 4* Hotel Princesa Parc, Arinsal, half-board, from €979pps; Italy: departing 22 December: 3* Planibel Apartments, La Thuile, self-catering, from €535pps (four sharing); 3* Hotel Martin, Sauze D’Oulx, half-board, from €679pps; 3* Grand Albergo, Claviere, all-inclusive, from €895pps; Austria: departing 21 December: 2* Haus Pirchmoos, Soll, b&b, from €735pps; 4* Aurora Apartments, Bad Hofgastein, self-catering, from €745pps (four sharing); 4* Hotel Berghof, Mayrhofen, half-board, €1,045pps; France: departing 21 December: 2* Plagne Lauze, La Plagne, self-catering, from €699pps (four sharing); 3* Borsat IV Apartments, Tignes, self-catering, from €705pps (four sharing); 3* Temps D’Soleil, Val Thoren, self-catering, from €805pps (four sharing).

Sunway has the following seven-night offers: Bulgaria: 3* Lira Hotel, 31 August, b&b, from €399pps; Lanzarote: 2*+ Puertocarmen Apartments, 31 August, self-catering, from €455pps; Algarve: 2*+ Bayside Salgados Apartments, 31 August, self-catering, from €499pps; Sicily: 2* Miosotis  Apartments, 31 August, self-catering, from €499pps.

TUI Ireland offers include:

FROM DUBLIN:

7 and 14 December, Lapland Day Trips, adult from €719, child from €599;

21 August, Rhodes, 3* Nimar Villagio, Afandou, SC, 7 nights, from €479pps;

21 August, Austria, 3* Hotel Obermair, Mayrhofen, B&B, 7 nights, from €619pps;

24 August, Kos, 2*+ Sunny View Hotel, Kardamena, B&B, 7 nights, from €459pps;

24 August, Lake Garda, 3* Hotel Virginia Garda, B&B, 7 nights, from €629pps;

25 August, Crete, 2* Stefania Studios, Stalis, SC, 7 nights, from €459pps;

25 August, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, 7 nights, from €439pps;

26 August, Bulgaria, 3* Rose Village, Sunny Beach, SC, 7 nights, from €439pps;

7 September, Lake Garda, 4* Eden Apartments, Peschiera, SC, 7 nights, from €759pps;

30 September, Portugal, 3* Casa Mitchell, Albuferia, SC, 7 nights, from €339pps;

18 September, Rhodes, 3* Nimar Villagio, Afandou, SC, 7 nights, from €379pps;

1 October, Majorca, Marella Dream, Spanish Delights, inside cabin, AI, 7 nights, from €1,019pps;

1 July 2020, Majorca, TUI Family Life 4* Alcudia Pins, Playa De Muro, AI, 7 nights, Family 2+1 from € 2,879, Family 2+2 from €3,879;

FROM CORK:

27 August, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, 7 nights, from €349pps;

FROM SHANNON:

29 August, Lanzarote, 3*+ Hyde Park Lane, Puerto Del Carmen, B&B, 7 nights, from €549pps;

30 August, Costa Daurada, 4* Villa Romana, Salou, HB, 7 nights, from €559pps;

18 July 2020, Majorca, 3* Globales Verdemar Apartments, Santa Ponsa, SC, 7 nights, Family 2+1 from € 1,679 and Family 2+2 from €2,469;

FROM IRELAND WEST:

15 August, Majorca, 3* SuneoClub Globales Santa Ponsa, Santa Ponsa, AI, 7 nights, from €819pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering up to 20% off European fares booked by 12 August for travel from 20 August to 16 October.

Air Transat has a €330 return from Dublin to Toronto in Economy Class on selected dates in September and October when booked by 15 August.

Ryanair has early bird savings of up to 25% on winter flights when booked by midnight tonight, Thursday 8 August.

CRUISE LINES

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has a seven-night Rhine Main & Moselle river cruise onboard the Brabant from 2 October for €1,369pps Standard Cabin or €1,499pps Juliette Balcony. Price includes flight from Dublin to Düsseldorf, taxes, 20kg checked-in bag per person, return airport transfer, all meals, drinks and entertainment, gratuities, and return (indirect) flight from Nuremberg to Dublin.

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers for September include: Spain: self-catering at 3* Benidorm City Olympia, Benidorm, from €35pppn; Portugal: room-only at 3* Zarco, Vilamoura, from €29ppn; Florida: room-only at 3* BW International Drive Orlando, Orlando, from €29pppn. Ten-night offers for November in Mauritius include: room-only at 4* Le Suffren Hotel & Marina, from €39pppn; room-only at 4* The Address Boutique, from €59pppn.

