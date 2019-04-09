ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 9th April 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts offers booked by 30 April for travel with Emirates in September/October include: Maldives: 10 nights full-board, garden bungalow, 4* Kuredu Island Resort, €2,115pps (Ref: 83673); Mauritius: 10 nights half-board, superior room, 4* Solana Beach, €1,629pps (Ref: 83675); Seychelles: 10 nights b&b, Avani beach access room, 4* Avani Seychelles Barbarons Resort, €2,039pps (Ref: 83677); Sri Lanka: five nights b&b on the Cultural Tour and five nights all-inclusive at 5* Riu Sri Lanka, €2,068pps (Ref: 83678). Booking deposits must be received prior to 12 April.

Club Med offers include an all-inclusive 7-night stay at the 5T Cefalu, Sicily, from €1,935 per adult. Depart 9 May. Price includes flights ex Dublin, 20kg bag per person, resort transfer, deluxe room, six-day lift pass and five full days ski tuition. Includes early booking discount of €677.

Insight Vacations offers include an eight-day/seven-night Mediterranean Dreams cruise visiting Greece and Turkey from €2,479 per person sharing, including flights, transfers, and even nights accommodation in central locations, even breakfasts, four lunches, four dinners, and 10 experiences. Cruise includes a complimentary drinks package for a selection of alcoholic, soft drinks and hot beverages. Depart 24 August. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking.

Sunway ex-Dublin offers include: Kusadasi: 7 nights b&b, 3* Esat Hotel, from €356pps, depart 4 May; Lanzarote: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Lomo Blanco Apartments, from: €499pps, depart 4 May; Algarve: 7 nights self-catering, 2+* Bayside Salgados Apartments, from €269pps, depart 11 May; Lake Garda: 7 nights self-catering, 3* Camping Cisano & San Vito, from €469pps, depart 18 May; Sri Lanka Highlights Tour: 7 days/6 nights from €1969pps, depart May; Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand & Hong Kong fly/cruise: 10 nights including 3 nights Singapore, 4-night cruise in balcony stateroom onboard Voyager of the Seas, and 3 nights Hong Kong, from €1,470pps, depart 2 May.

Topflight seven-night offers ex-Dublin on 25 May to Lido di Jesolo, Italy, include: half-board, 4* Hotel Cambridge, €799pps (was €919); half-board, 4* Hotel Principe, €789pps (was €916); b&b, 3* Hotel Bolivar, €551pps (was €691); b&b, 5* Hotel Almar, €1,044pps (was €1,220).

TUI Ireland offers ex-Dublin include: Gran Canaria: 7 nights self-catering, 2* Puerto Plata, Puerto Rico, from €419pps, depart 25 April; Tenerife: 7 nights self-catering, 2* Las Piramides Resort, Playa Las Americas, from €499pps, depart 26 April; 7 nights self-catering, 2* Las Piramides Resort, Playa Las Americas, from €819pps, depart 19 April; Lanzarote: 7 nights self-catering, 2+* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, from €399pps, depart 28 April; 14 nights self-catering, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Teguise, from €409pps, depart 21 April; 14 nights self-catering, 3* Cinco Plaza, Puerto Del Carmen, from €529pps, depart 21 April; 7 nights self-catering, 2+* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, from €419pps, depart 16 May; Costa Daurada: 7 nights half-board, 3* Calfornia Garden, Salou, from €469pps, depart 17 May; Majorca: 7 nights b&b, 3* Casablanca Hotel, Santa Ponsa, from €349pps, depart 21 May; Sri Lanka: 7 nights b&b, 3+* Coco Royal Beach Resort, Kalutara, from €1,419pps, depart 3 June; Jamaica: 11 nights all-inclusive, 3* Royal Decameron Club Caribbean, Runaway Bay, from €1,559pps, depart 11 May; Cancun: 14 nights all-inclusive, 5* Grand Sirenis Resort and Spa, Riviera Maya, from €1,359pps, depart 3 June; 14 nights all-inclusive, 4* Grand Bahia Principe Coba, Riviera Maya, from €1,179pps, depart 10 June; Shannon to Costa Daurada: 7 nights self-catering, 3* International II, Salou, from €509pps, depart 17 May; Shannon to Lanzarote: 7 nights all-inclusive, 3* El Trebol, Costa Teguise, from €629pps, depart 16 May; Cork to Majorca: 7 nights b&b, 3* Lagotel, Playa De Muro, from €399pps, depart 21 May; Treasures of the Mediterranean Marella cruise, inside cabin, all-inclusive, 7 nights from €889pps, depart 7 May; Ireland West to Majorca: 7 nights b&b, 3* More Hotel, Alcudia, from €579pps, depart 18 July.

Wendy Wu Tours has a nine-day ex-Dublin fully inclusive In Pursuit of Pandas classic tour (group size maximum 28), including all meals, entrance fees, and Tourist Visa: depart 1 June: €2,890pps (was €2,990); depart 13 July: €2,890pps (was €3,190); depart 14 September: €2,990pps (was €3,090) depart 23 November: €2,390pps (was €2,490). Single room supplement from €370.

AIRLINES

Emirates is offering these ex-Dublin fares, including all taxes and surcharges, booked by 23 April for travel valid from 18 April to 27 June 2019, 10 August to 11 December, and 13 January to 31 March 2020: Dubai from €489 (Business Class €2,799), Bangkok €519 (€2,499), Sydney €1,019 (€3,899), Auckland €1,129 (€4,199).

CRUISE LINES

Uniworld offers include an eight-day/seven-night Brilliant Bordeaux river cruise from Bordeaux to Bordeaux, departing 28 July, in a Classic riverview stateroom onboard the S.S. Bon Voyage, from €2,389pps (was €3,189), including flights, airport transfers on arrival and departure days, all meals onboard, unlimited beverages onboard, six days of excursions, and all gratuities. Flight cost must be paid at the time of booking. Port charges excluded. Price includes Picture Perfect discount. Book and pay in full by 31 May.

BED BANKS

Bookabed rates for flights and seven-night stays in June include: Mexico: standard room, room-only, 4* Tukan Hotel & Beach Club, Playa Del Carmen, €725pps; standard room, all-inclusive, 4* Crown Paradise Club Cancun, €1,099pps; Universal Orlando: standard room, room-only, 3* Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, €2,349 per family of 2+1; standard 2 queen room, room-only, 4* Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, €2,595 per family of 2+1.

Bookabed offers of the week include: Fuerteventura (7 nights in May): self-catering, 3* Maxorata Beach, Corralejo, from €15pppn; Lanzarote (7 nights in June): room-only, 3* Puerto Carmen, Puerto del Carmen, from €25pppn; Tenerife (7 nights in June): half-board, 4* Diamante Suites, Puerto de la Cruz, from €25pppn; Barcelona (3 nights in September): room-only, 3* Aristol, from €39pppn.