ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 9th May 2019

Neil Steedman compiles a list of Top Travel Deals from tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and bed banks.

TOUR OPERATORS

Classic Resorts has the following offers booked by 31 May for all-inclusive stays in September/October: Mexico: 10 nights in Deluxe Partial Ocean View room, 5* Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa, from €1,799pps or family 2+2 from €5,599, upgrade to Preferred Club Deluxe Ocean View Room from €35pp (prices based on travel from 1 September to 18 October), honeymooners package (Ref: 84689/84691); 10 nights in Junior Suite Pool View room, 5* Secrets Silversands Riviera Cancun, from €1,999pps, upgrade to Preferred Club Junior Suite Pool View from €258pp (1 September to 31 October), honeymooners package (Ref: 84692); Jamaica: 9 nights in Promo room, 4* Sunscape Splash Montego Bay, from €1,495pps, or 10 nights family 2+2 from €4,599, upgrade to Deluxe Room from €130pp (1 September to 18 October) (Ref: 84693/84694); 9 nights in Junior Suite Garden View room, 5* Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay, from €1,999pps, upgrade to Preferred Club Junior Suite Ocean View from €380pp (1 September to 31 October), honeymooners package, (Ref: 84695); Dominican Republic: 9 nights in Deluxe Partial Ocean View room, 5* Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana, from €1,449pps, or 10 nights,

family 2+2, from €4,699, upgrade to a Preferred Club Deluxe Tropical View room from €117pp (1 September to 18 October), honeymooners package, (Ref: 84697/84698); 9 nights in Allure Junior Suite Tropical View room, 5* Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa, from €1,675pps, upgrade to a Xhale Club Junior Suite Pool View room from €386pp (1 September to 31 October), honeymooners package, (Ref: 84699).

Insight Vacations offers include a nine-day Amazing Spain & Portugal escorted tour departing 22 June from €1,635pps (was €1,925).

Luxury Gold offers include a 14-day Majesty of the Rockies escorted tour departing 4 August from €4,760pps (was €5,295).

Topflight eight-day, half-board escorted tours, including return flights with 20kg baggage and all transfers, include: (from Dublin): 23 July, Andrea Bocelli Summer Experience, 7 nights at 4* Hotel Ariston, Montecatini, Tuscany, from €1,269pps, including full-day excursion to Pisa and Pietrasanta, ticket to Andrea Bocelli at Teatro del Silenzio, pre-concert tasting of local delicacies at a Tuscan country estate, full-day excursion to Lucca with cooking class and lunch, train tickets to Florence and guided walking tour; (from Cork): June to September, Lake Garda, Venice & Wine Tasting in Trentino, 7 nights at 4* Hotel Splendid Palace, Limone, Lake Garda, from €1,059pps, including half-day wine tasting tour, full-day excursion to Venice with guided city tour, and full-day tour of Lake Garda by coach and boat; (from Belfast): June to September, Lake Garda, Venice & Verona, 7 nights at 4* Hotel Villa Luisa Resort & Spa, San Felice del Benaco, Lake Garda, from £843 pps, including full-day excursion to Verona, full-day excursion to Venice, and full-day tour of Lake Garda by coach and boat.

TUI Ireland offers include: (from Dublin): Gran Canaria: 9 May, 7 nights self-catering, 2+* Jardin Atlantico, Playa Del Ingles, from €299pps; Tenerife: 10 May, 7 nights self-catering, 3* Globales Tamaimo Tropical, Puerto de Santiago, from €269pps; Bulgaria: 16 May, 7 nights self-catering, 3* Aparthotel Rose Village, Sunny Beach, from €239pps; 13 June, 7 nights self-catering, 2+* Efir 1, Sunny Beach, from €349pps; Lanzarote: 16 May, 7 nights self-catering, 2+* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, from €279pps; Majorca: 14 May, 7 nights all-inclusive, Treasures of the Mediterranean, outside cabin on Marella Dream, from €769pps; 21 May, 7 nights b&b, 3+* Martinique Apartments, Magaluf, from €359pps; 4 June, 7 nights self-catering, 3* Mariners Club, Alcudia, from €389pps; Ibiza: 22 May, 7 nights self-catering, 3* Mar Y vent, San Antonio, from €249pps; Paphos, Cyprus: 5 June, 7 nights self-catering, 3* Pagona Paphos, from €409pps; Cancun, Mexico: 3 June, 14 nights all-inclusive, 4* Grand Bahia Principe Coba, Riviera Maya, from €1,169pps; 3 June, 14 nights all-inclusive, 5* Grand Riviera Princess, Riviera Maya, from €1,369pps; Jamaica: 14 May, 10 nights self-catering, 3+* Divi Southwinds Resort, St Lawrence, from €1,889pps; Maldives: 16 May, 10 nights all-inclusive, 3+* Ellaidhoo Maldives By Cinnamon, from €2,509pps; (from Cork): Majorca: 18 May, 7 nights self-catering, 3* Sea Club, Alcudia, from €399pps; Algarve: 19 May, 7 nights self-catering, 3* Be Smart Terrace Algarve, Porches, from €389pps; 2 June, 7 nights self-catering, 4* Bellevue Apartments, Carvoeiro, from €439pps; (from Shannon): Lanzarote: 16 May, 7 nights self-catering, 2+* Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Tequise, from €319pps; 13 June, 7 nights b&b, 3+* Hyde Park Lane Suites, Puerto del Carmen, from €499pps.

AIRLINES

Aer Lingus is offering a €100 discount on return direct flights from Dublin or Shannon to North America from 1 August to 31 October 2019. €50 discount applies each way. Book by midnight on 20 May. Saturday night stay required. No discount applies to infant fares.

Air France has the following Economy Class offers: ex-Dublin: Dubai €360, Abu Dhabi €419, Cairo €423, Tokyo €728, Ho Chi Minh City €769, Hanoi €798; ex-Cork: Beijing €398, Johannesburg €408, Rio de Janeiro €471, Bangkok €565, Singapore €579, Hong Kong €589, Seoul €678.

WestJet offers the following fares ex-Dublin: Halifax from €215 (depart 1 October), Toronto €236 (depart 1 October), Calgary €247 (depart 4 October), Vancouver €252 (depart 4 October), Edmonton €254 (depart 4 October).

CRUISE LINES

U River Cruises is offering an eight-day The Danube Flow river cruise for €899 (was €1,299) when booked by 31 May, sailing from Regensburg to Budapest through Germany, Austria and Hungary.

Uniworld offers include an eight-day/seven-night Enchanting Danube river cruise from Budapest to Passau, departing 14 July from €2,599pps (was €3,399).

BED BANKS

Bookabed seven-night offers include: Albufeira: b&b in one-bedroom apartment, 3* Oura Senses, depart 3 July €49ppn, depart 9 September €45ppn, depart 14 October €35ppn; Tenerife (in August): b&b, 3* Perla Tenerife, Puerto de la Cruz: from €19pppn; Gran Canaria (in July): b&b, 3* Terrazamar, Puerto Rico: from €25pppn; Blanes (in July): room-only, 3* Apartments Elvira, from €35pppn.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

