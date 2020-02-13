ITTN’s Top Travel Deals – 13th February 2020

Seven nights half-board at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa, Mombasa, from €979pps for April-June dates with Tropical Sky is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, travel agents, airlines, cruise lines, and accommodation providers. (If you have a Travel Deal, send it to: neil.steedman@advantagegroup.ie.)

TOUR OPERATORS

CLASSIC RESORTS is offering the following ex-Dublin seven-night all-inclusive holidays in St Lucia, including return flights, checked-in bag, taxes and private transfers, when booked by 26 February for travel in September:

Castries: Premium Garden View room at the 4* Rendezvous, from €2,339pps, honeymoon package and free wedding offer, (Ref: 93560);

Castries: Luxury Ocean View room at the 5* The BodyHoliday, from €2,599pps, including daily 50-minute spa treatment, honeymoon package, (Ref: 93569);

Soufrière: Sugar Mill Luxury room at the 5* Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, from €3,599pps, (Ref: 93561).

SUNWAY has the following seven-night last-minute deals from Dublin:

Algarve, 20 February, RO, from €325pps;

Benidorm, 18 February, B&B, from €552pps;

Costa del Sol, 17 February, RO, from €743pps;

Cyprus, 21 February, B&B, from €297pps;

Fuerteventura, 19 February, RO, from €427pps;

Gran Canaria, 21 February, SC, from €647pps;

Lanzarote, 16 February, RO, from €913pps;

Lisbon, 16 February, B&B, from €1,004pps;

Malta, 19 February, RO, from €373pps;

Marrakech, 19 February, B&B, from €513pps;

Porto, 20 February, RO, from €660pps;

Sorrento, 22 February, B&B, from €514pps;

Tenerife, 18 February, RO, from €661pps.

TUI IRELAND has the following seven-night offers from Dublin:

27 February, Gran Canaria, 3* Marina Elite Resort, Balito Beach, SC, from €459pps;

5 March, Gran Canaria, 2* Tisalaya Park, Maspalomas, SC, from €359pps;

23 March, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, 13 nights, from €489pps;

27 March, Tenerife, 3* Parque Vacacional Eden, Puerto De La Cruz, B&B, from €479pps;

27 March, Tenerife, Marella Explorer, Canarian Flavours, Inside cabin, AI, from €899pps;

29 March, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, from €399pps;

2 April, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, from €429pps;

2 April, Gran Canaria, 3* Marina Elite Resort, Balito beach, SC, family 2+1 from €1,169;

17 April, Tenerife, 3*+ Hotel Catalonia Las Vegas, Puerto De La Cruz, HB, from €469pps;

19 April, Mexico, 3* RIU Lupita, Playacar, AI, 10 nights, from €1,769pps;

5 May, Majorca, Marella Dream, Mediterranean Medley, inside cabin, AI, from €1,039pps;

8 June, Bulgaria, 3* Hotel Lira, Sunny Beach, B&B, from €489pps;

10 June, Rhodes, 2*+ Cosmos Maris, Lardos, SC, from €499pps;

22 June, Majorca, 4T Globales Bouganvilla, Sa Coma, AI, family 2+1 from €2,289, family 2+2 from €2,979;

23 June, Palma, Marella Dream, Western Mediterranean Hidden Gems, AI, inside cabin, all taxes, tips and service charges included, from €1,069ppss, save additional €200 per cruise booking with code: CRUISE200;

10 August, Cork to Costa Daurada, 3*+ Sunclub Apartments, Salou, SC, family 2+1 from €1,569, family 2+2 from €1,939;

14 August, Shannon to Majorca, 2*+ Mariners Club, Alcudia, SC, family 2+1 from €1,579, family 2+2 from €2,209;

16 August, Turkey, 4* Club Candan, Marmaris, SC, family 2+1 from €1,439, family 2+2 from €2,019.

TRAVEL AGENTS

ABBEY TRAVEL is offering a free two-night stopover in Abu Dhabi when booking Dublin-Australia with Etihad Airways for travel up to 30 November.

KILLESTER TRAVEL has a two-night package from Friday 13 March to Paris for the Six Nations France v Ireland match from €675pps, including return flights to Paris, taxes, transfers, and two nights bed & breakfast in the 4* Novotel Tour Eiffel Hotel, match tickets available at €150 (not face value).

STEIN TRAVEL is offering seven nights in a one-bedroom apartment at the Pateo Village, Algarve, departing Dublin on 10 June, from €302pps, based on two adults and two children.

TD active Holidays has a 14-night Peru Inca Trail, departing 6 November, from €3,699pps, including flights, transfers, bed & breakfast / half-board accommodation, and excursions with expert local guides (including Inca Trail permit).

TRAVALUE.IE has a seven-night Over 55s deal from Dublin on 31 March to the 4* Hotel Best Siroco, Benalmadena, Costa del Sol, from €469pps, including selected seats and priority boarding, 10kg carry-on bag, and airport transfers.

TRAVEL DEPARTMENT has a 10-day Western Canada and the Rockies, departing in May, June, August or September, from €2,599pps, including flights, transfers, bed & breakfast accommodation, and excursions with expert local guides (admission to National Parks included).

TROPICAL SKY is offering seven nights half-board at the 4* Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa, Mombasa, Kenya, including flights, taxes, checked-in baggage and transfers, from €979pps when booked by 28 February for April – June dates.

AIRLINES

AER LINGUS has ex-Dublin Valentine’s deals to 19 European cities for travel from 1 March up to 30 April, including taxes and charges, from €55.98 return to London up to €103.98 to Paris. There is also a €69.98 return fare to Paris from Cork or Shannon.

EMIRATES Valentine’s offers until 25 February for travel until 10 December, for return flights inclusive of taxes and charges, include:

Dubai from €549 (€2,599 Business Class);

Bangkok from €519 (€2,519);

Kuala Lumpur from €569 (€2,549);

Ho Chi Minh from €609 (€2,899);

Singapore from €609 (€2,349);

Colombo from €769 (€2,769);

Sydney from €1,049 (€3,699).

CRUISE LINES

CELEBRITY CRUISES has a Romantic Getaway saving up to €200 per stateroom when booked by 17 February.

MSC CRUISES is offering seven nights full-board onboard the MSC Grandiosa from €1,369pps, including Aer Lingus flights from Dublin to Barcelona on 17 April, 20kg checked-in baggage, return transfers, interior cabin, free premium drinks, and gratuities.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL’S Valentine’s Day weekend Date with Discovery is offering €415 off per stateroom for bookings up to 17 February. In the Family Sale you can ‘buy one cruise fare get one 60% off’ and children sail from €99. Agents earn £30 per Anthem booking and per Allure booking.

ACCOMMODATION PROVIDERS

BOOKABED seven-night summer offer rates (based on 10 June) include:

Fuerteventura: self-catering in a standard apartment at the 3* Oasis Dunas, Corralejo, from €15pppn;

Gran Canaria: self-catering in a standard apartment at the 2* Corona Blanca, Playa del Ingles, from €15pppn;

Lanzarote: self-catering in a standard apartment at the 2* Rocas Blancas, Puerto del Carmen, from €19pppn;

Majorca: self-catering in a studio at the 3* Vista Club, Santa Ponsa, from €25pppn;

Algarve: self-catering in a studio at the 3* Alvorférias Club, Portimão, from €19pppn.

IRISH MINI BREAKS is offering three-night winter midweek breaks from €112.98pps for 3* hotels and from €120.00pps for 4* hotels, including breakfast each morning and dinner on one evening. Requires Sunday, Monday or Tuesday check-in. Two children up to 12 stay free when sharing a family room with two paying adults (just pay for meals).

THEMEPARKBEDS.COM is offering up to four free nights on a two-week Disney Resort Hotel at Disney World Resort, Florida, when booked by 1 April for travel on selected dates from 10 February to 20 December – plus 14 park days for the price of seven with Memory Maker included on all adult tickets (worth US$199 on the gate).