News

ITTN’s Top Travel Deals – 13th February 2020

ITTN’s Top Travel Deals – 13th February 2020

Seven nights half-board at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa, Mombasa, from €979pps for April-June dates with Tropical Sky is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, travel agents, airlines, cruise lines, and accommodation providers. (If you have a Travel Deal, send it to: neil.steedman@advantagegroup.ie.)

TOUR OPERATORS

CLASSIC RESORTS is offering the following ex-Dublin seven-night all-inclusive holidays in St Lucia, including return flights, checked-in bag, taxes and private transfers, when booked by 26 February for travel in September:

Castries: Premium Garden View room at the 4* Rendezvous, from €2,339pps, honeymoon package and free wedding offer, (Ref: 93560);
Castries: Luxury Ocean View room at the 5* The BodyHoliday, from €2,599pps, including daily 50-minute spa treatment, honeymoon package, (Ref: 93569);
Soufrière: Sugar Mill Luxury room at the 5* Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, from €3,599pps, (Ref: 93561).

 

SUNWAY has the following seven-night last-minute deals from Dublin:

Algarve, 20 February, RO, from €325pps;

Benidorm, 18 February, B&B, from €552pps;

Costa del Sol, 17 February, RO, from €743pps;

Cyprus, 21 February, B&B, from €297pps;

Fuerteventura, 19 February, RO, from €427pps;

Gran Canaria, 21 February, SC, from €647pps;

Lanzarote, 16 February, RO, from €913pps;

Lisbon, 16 February, B&B, from €1,004pps;

Malta, 19 February, RO, from €373pps;

Marrakech, 19 February, B&B, from €513pps;

Porto, 20 February, RO, from €660pps;

Sorrento, 22 February, B&B, from €514pps;

Tenerife, 18 February, RO, from €661pps.

TUI IRELAND has the following seven-night offers from Dublin:

27 February, Gran Canaria, 3* Marina Elite Resort, Balito Beach, SC, from €459pps;

5 March, Gran Canaria, 2* Tisalaya Park, Maspalomas, SC, from €359pps;

23 March, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, 13 nights, from €489pps;

27 March, Tenerife, 3* Parque Vacacional Eden, Puerto De La Cruz, B&B, from €479pps;

27 March, Tenerife, Marella Explorer, Canarian Flavours, Inside cabin, AI, from €899pps;

29 March, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, from €399pps;

2 April, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, from €429pps;

2 April, Gran Canaria, 3* Marina Elite Resort, Balito beach, SC, family 2+1 from €1,169;

17 April, Tenerife, 3*+ Hotel Catalonia Las Vegas, Puerto De La Cruz, HB, from €469pps;

19 April, Mexico, 3* RIU Lupita, Playacar, AI, 10 nights, from €1,769pps;

5 May, Majorca, Marella Dream, Mediterranean Medley, inside cabin, AI, from €1,039pps;

8 June, Bulgaria, 3* Hotel Lira, Sunny Beach, B&B, from €489pps;

10 June, Rhodes, 2*+ Cosmos Maris, Lardos, SC, from €499pps;

22 June, Majorca, 4T Globales Bouganvilla, Sa Coma, AI, family 2+1 from €2,289, family 2+2 from €2,979;

23 June, Palma, Marella Dream, Western Mediterranean Hidden Gems, AI, inside cabin, all taxes, tips and service charges included, from €1,069ppss, save additional €200 per cruise booking with code: CRUISE200;

10 August, Cork to Costa Daurada, 3*+ Sunclub Apartments, Salou, SC, family 2+1 from €1,569, family 2+2 from €1,939;

14 August, Shannon to Majorca, 2*+ Mariners Club, Alcudia, SC, family 2+1 from €1,579, family 2+2 from €2,209;

16 August, Turkey, 4* Club Candan, Marmaris, SC, family 2+1 from €1,439, family 2+2 from €2,019.

 

TRAVEL AGENTS

ABBEY TRAVEL is offering a free two-night stopover in Abu Dhabi when booking Dublin-Australia with Etihad Airways for travel up to 30 November.

KILLESTER TRAVEL has a two-night package from Friday 13 March to Paris for the Six Nations France v Ireland match from €675pps, including return flights to Paris, taxes, transfers, and two nights bed & breakfast in the 4* Novotel Tour Eiffel Hotel, match tickets available at €150 (not face value).

STEIN TRAVEL is offering seven nights in a one-bedroom apartment at the Pateo Village, Algarve, departing Dublin on 10 June, from €302pps, based on two adults and two children.

TD active Holidays has a 14-night Peru Inca Trail, departing 6 November, from €3,699pps, including flights, transfers, bed & breakfast / half-board accommodation, and excursions with expert local guides (including Inca Trail permit).

TRAVALUE.IE has a seven-night Over 55s deal from Dublin on 31 March to the 4* Hotel Best Siroco, Benalmadena, Costa del Sol, from €469pps, including selected seats and priority boarding, 10kg carry-on bag, and airport transfers.

TRAVEL DEPARTMENT has a 10-day Western Canada and the Rockies, departing in May, June, August or September, from €2,599pps, including flights, transfers, bed & breakfast accommodation, and excursions with expert local guides (admission to National Parks included).

TROPICAL SKY is offering seven nights half-board at the 4* Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa, Mombasa, Kenya, including flights, taxes, checked-in baggage and transfers, from €979pps when booked by 28 February for April – June dates.

 

AIRLINES

AER LINGUS has ex-Dublin Valentine’s deals to 19 European cities for travel from 1 March up to 30 April, including taxes and charges, from €55.98 return to London up to €103.98 to Paris. There is also a €69.98 return fare to Paris from Cork or Shannon.

EMIRATES Valentine’s offers until 25 February for travel until 10 December, for return flights inclusive of taxes and charges, include:

Dubai from €549 (€2,599 Business Class);

Bangkok from €519 (€2,519);

Kuala Lumpur from €569 (€2,549);

Ho Chi Minh from €609 (€2,899);

Singapore from €609 (€2,349);

Colombo from €769 (€2,769);

Sydney from €1,049 (€3,699).

 

CRUISE LINES

CELEBRITY CRUISES has a Romantic Getaway saving up to €200 per stateroom when booked by 17 February.

MSC CRUISES is offering seven nights full-board onboard the MSC Grandiosa from €1,369pps, including Aer Lingus flights from Dublin to Barcelona on 17 April, 20kg checked-in baggage, return transfers, interior cabin, free premium drinks, and gratuities.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL’S Valentine’s Day weekend Date with Discovery is offering €415 off per stateroom for bookings up to 17 February. In the Family Sale you can ‘buy one cruise fare get one 60% off’ and children sail from €99. Agents earn £30 per Anthem booking and per Allure booking.

 

ACCOMMODATION PROVIDERS

BOOKABED seven-night summer offer rates (based on 10 June) include:

Fuerteventura: self-catering in a standard apartment at the 3* Oasis Dunas, Corralejo, from €15pppn;

Gran Canaria: self-catering in a standard apartment at the 2* Corona Blanca, Playa del Ingles, from €15pppn;

Lanzarote: self-catering in a standard apartment at the 2* Rocas Blancas, Puerto del Carmen, from €19pppn;

Majorca: self-catering in a studio at the 3* Vista Club, Santa Ponsa, from €25pppn;

Algarve: self-catering in a studio at the 3* Alvorférias Club, Portimão, from €19pppn.

 

IRISH MINI BREAKS is offering three-night winter midweek breaks from €112.98pps for 3* hotels and from €120.00pps for 4* hotels, including breakfast each morning and dinner on one evening. Requires Sunday, Monday or Tuesday check-in. Two children up to 12 stay free when sharing a family room with two paying adults (just pay for meals).

THEMEPARKBEDS.COM is offering up to four free nights on a two-week Disney Resort Hotel at Disney World Resort, Florida, when booked by 1 April for travel on selected dates from 10 February to 20 December – plus 14 park days for the price of seven with Memory Maker included on all adult tickets (worth US$199 on the gate).

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Perfect Day in the Bahamas – and Perfect Week for Agents with Royal Caribbean International

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

Silversea Launches Solo Promo for Valentine’s Day

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

Irish Cruise Market Grows by 13.8% – CLIA

Michael FloodFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

Travel Partners Group Announces 2020 Roadshow Dates

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

European Airports Report Slower Passenger Growth in 2019

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

Ashford Castle Only Irish Hotel Included in Forbes 2020 Honours List

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

Fly the World’s Best Leisure Airline to Canada

Neil SteedmanFebruary 12, 2020
Read More

Cash Giveaways for Canadian Getaways

Neil SteedmanFebruary 12, 2020
Read More

Introducing the New Airbus A321neoLR

Neil SteedmanFebruary 12, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland