ITTN’s Top Travel Deals – 20th February 2020

Five nights in Malta for Mother’s Day from €320pps with Sunway is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, travel agents, airlines, cruise lines, and accommodation providers. (If you have a Travel Deal, send it to: neil.steedman@advantagegroup.ie.)

TOUR OPERATORS

CLASSIC RESORTS is offering the following ex-Dublin 10-night holidays in Mauritius, including return flights, when booked by 29 February:

5* Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Spa Resort, bed & breakfast, from €2,099pps, Gourmet Bliss all-inclusive option €1,545pp for 10 nights, complimentary green fees for nine-hole course at Heritage Golf Club, travel in June (Ref: 92906);

5* Heritage Awali Golf & Spa Resort, all-inclusive, from €2,899pps, Gourmet Bliss all-inclusive option €975pp for 10 nights, travel 19 September – 16 October (Ref: 93907).

SUNWAY has the following Mother’s Day deals from Dublin:

Malta: five nights room-only at the 4* Maritim Antonine Hotel & Spa, departing 21 March, from €320pps;

Lisbon: three nights room-only at the 4* Turim Europa Hotel, departing 20 March, from €453pps;

Kraków: two nights bed & breakfast at the 4* Vienna House Andel’s Cracow, departing 20 March, from €245pps.

TUI IRELAND has the following seven-night offers from Dublin:

5 March, Gran Canaria, 2* Tisalaya Park, Maspalomas, SC, from €499pps;

16 March, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, from €449pps;

23 March, Tenerife, 3* Parque Vacacional Eden, Puerto De La Cruz, SC, from €449pps;

23 March, Lanzarote, 2*+ Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, SC, six nights, €359pps;

26 March, Gran Canaria, 3* Marina Elite Resort, Balito Beach, SC, from €449pps;

17 April, Tenerife, 3* Park Vacacional Eden, Puerto De La Cruz, B&B, from €429pps;

5 May, Cork to Majorca, Marella Dream, Mediterranean Medley, inside cabin, AI, from €989pps (save an additional €300 per booking with code: May300);

25 May, Bulgaria, 3* Ivana Palace Hotel, Sunny Beach, B&B, from €399pps;

29 May, Corfu, 2*+ Loulass Village, Psarras, SC, from €399pps;

26 June, Corfu, 2*+ Loulass Village, Psarras, SC, family 2+1 from €1,539, family 2+2 from €2,099;

5 July, Cork to Lanzarote, 3*+ Cinco Plazas, Puerto del Carmen, SC, family 2+1 from €1,839, family 2+2 from €2,429;

25 August, Majorca, Marella Dream, Treasures of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, from €1,159pps;

29 August, Shannon to Majorca, Marella Discovery, Mediterranean Secrets, inside cabin, AI, from €1,329pps.

TRAVEL AGENTS

ABBEY TRAVEL is offering a free two-night stopover in Abu Dhabi when booking Dublin-Australia with Etihad Airways for travel up to 30 November.

KILLESTER TRAVEL has a two-night package from Friday 13 March to Paris for the Six Nations France v Ireland match from €675pps, including return flights to Paris, taxes, transfers, and two nights bed & breakfast in the 4* Novotel Tour Eiffel Hotel, match tickets available at €150 (not face value).

STEIN TRAVEL is offering seven nights in a one-bedroom apartment at the Pateo Village, Algarve, departing Dublin on 10 June, from €302pps, based on two adults and two children.

TD Active Holidays has a 14-night Peru Inca Trail, departing 6 November, from €3,699pps, including flights, transfers, bed & breakfast / half-board accommodation, and excursions with expert local guides (including Inca Trail permit).

TRAVALUE.IE has a seven-night Over 55s deal from Dublin on 31 March to the 4* Hotel Best Siroco, Benalmadena, Costa del Sol, from €469pps, including selected seats and priority boarding, 10kg carry-on bag, and airport transfers.

TRAVEL DEPARTMENT has a 10-day Western Canada and the Rockies, departing in May, June, August or September, from €2,599pps, including flights, transfers, bed & breakfast accommodation, and excursions with expert local guides (admission to National Parks included).

TROPICAL SKY is offering seven nights half-board at the 4* Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa, Mombasa, Kenya, including flights, taxes, checked-in baggage and transfers, from €979pps when booked by 28 February for April – June dates.

AIRLINES

AER LINGUS has ex-Dublin fares to 14 North American cities for travel from 1 April up to 15 June, including taxes and charges, with Saturday night stay required, from €378 return to Boston, New York, Newark, Philadelphia or Washington DC, up to €478 to San Francisco.

EMIRATES offers until 24 February for travel from Dublin to Dubai, including complimentary tickets to La Perle aquatic show, are from €549 in Economy Class and €2,599 in Business Class.

CRUISE LINES

MSC CRUISES is offering seven nights onboard the MSC Divina from €1,319pps, including flights from Dublin to Naples on 7 May and gratuities, and a free premium drinks package when booking a Fantastica experience stateroom.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL has a Flash Sale from 20-24 February with US$100 onboard spend per interior or oceanview stateroom, $150 per balcony, and $300 per suite.

ACCOMMODATION PROVIDERS

BOOKABED has an eight-night US fly-drive from 1 – 9 October, with three nights in Nashville, two nights in Memphis, and three nights in New Orleans from €1,109pps, including AA flight from Dublin to Nashville and return from New Orleans, car hire, hotels and attractions.

THEMEPARKBEDS.COM is offering up to four free nights on a two-week Disney Resort Hotel at Disney World Resort, Florida, when booked by 1 April for travel on selected dates from 10 February to 20 December – plus 14 park days for the price of seven with Memory Maker included on all adult tickets (worth US$199 on the gate).