ITTN’s Top Travel Deals – 27th February 2020

A six-night ex-Southampton sailing onboard Anthem of the Seas in May from £682pps with Royal Caribbean International is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, travel agents, airlines, cruise lines, and accommodation providers. (If you have a Travel Deal, send it to: neil.steedman@advantagegroup.ie.)

TOUR OPERATORS

CLASSIC RESORTS is offering the following ex-Dublin nine-night holidays in Mauritius, including return flights, taxes, transfers and hotel, for travel from 29 April to 30 June:

4* Veranda Pointe Aux Biches, all-inclusive in a Comfort Room from €1,935pps, book by 31 March, upgrade to a Privilege Room for €233pp for nine nights (Ref: 94140);

4* Tamassa, all-inclusive in a Standard Room from €2,199pps, book by 15 May (Ref: 94143);

5* Long Beach, all-inclusive in a Junior Suite from €2,399pps, book by 30 April (Ref: 94138);

5* LUX* Grand Gaube, bed & breakfast in a Junior Suite from €2,115pps, book by 15 May, upgrade to all-inclusive from €1,434pp for nine nights (Ref: 94142);

5* LUX* Belle Mare & Villas, bed & breakfast in a Junior Suite from €2,199pps, book by 15 May, upgrade to all-inclusive from €1,434pp for nine nights (Ref: 94141).

EMIRATES HOLIDAYS has the following offers ex-Dublin booked by 29 February:

5* Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, three nights half-board in an Imperial Club Room from €1,299pps, for travel on selected dates from 7 March to 18 March;

5* Anantara The Palm, Dubai, three nights half-board in a Standard Room Residence from €899pps, 20% spa treatment discount, for travel on selected dates from up to 18 March;

5* Kalima Resort & Villas Khao Lak, Thailand, seven nights bed & breakfast in a Deluxe Room from €1,165pps, for travel on selected dates from 1 March to 24 March;

5* Melia Bali, seven nights bed & breakfast in a Premium Room Garden View from €1,625pps, for travel on selected dates from 25 March to 29 March;

4* Ambre, Mauritius, seven nights all-inclusive in a Superior Garden Room from €1,815pps, for travel on selected dates from 14 March to 1 April.

SUNWAY has the following Mother’s Day deals from Dublin:

Malta: five nights room-only at the 4* Maritim Antonine Hotel & Spa, departing 21 March, from €320pps;

Lisbon: three nights room-only at the 4* Turim Europa Hotel, departing 20 March, from €453pps;

Kraków: two nights bed & breakfast at the 4* Vienna House Andel’s Cracow, departing 20 March, from €245pps.

TUI IRELAND has the following seven-night offers from Dublin:

5 March, Gran Canaria, 3* Marina Elite Resort, Balito Beach, SC, from €459pps;

12 March, Gran Canaria, 2* Tisalaya Park, Maspalomas, SC, from €519pps;

29 March, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, from €489pps;

2 April, Gran Canaria, 3* Apartmentos Eden, Puerto Rico, AI, family 2+1 from €2,339;

17 April, Tenerife, 2* Las Piramides, Playa De Las Americas, SC, from €389pps;

23 April, Gran Canaria, 3*+ Jardin Del Sol Apartments, Playa del Ingles, SC, from €389pps;

2 May, Majorca, Marella Dream, Mediterranean Medley, inside cabin, AI, from €939pps;

19 May, Majorca, Marella Dream, Spanish Delights, inside cabin, AI, from €999pps;

3 June, Ibiza, 3* Casa Luis, Santa Eulalia, SC, family 2+1 from €1,549, family 2+2 from €1,969 (free child place included);

4 June, Bulgaria, 3*+ Lion Hotel Sunny Beach, Sunny Beach, HB, family 2+1 from €1,399, family 2+2 from €2,099;

11 June, Shannon to Lanzarote, 3* TUI Suneo El Trebol, Costa Tequise, AI, family 2+1 from €1,899, family 2+2 from €2,589;

14 June, Cork to Costa del Sol, 3* TUI Suneo Cortijo Blanco, San Pedro De Alcantara, AI, family 2+1 from €1,899, family 2+2 from €2,539;

27 June, Portugal, 3* Cerro Mar Colino, Albuferia, AI, family 2+1 from €1,699, family 2+2 from €2,169 (free child place included).

TRAVEL AGENTS

ABBEY TRAVEL is offering a free Cuba visa for bookings up to 29 February, plus 14 nights B&B and one dinner at the Cuba Colonial from €1,499pps.

KILLESTER TRAVEL has a two-night package from Friday 13 March to Paris for the Six Nations France v Ireland match from €675pps, including return flights to Paris, taxes, transfers, and two nights bed & breakfast in the 4* Novotel Tour Eiffel Hotel, match tickets available at €150 (not face value).

STEIN TRAVEL is offering seven nights at the 3* Oasis Duna, Corralejo, Fuerteventura, departing Dublin on 3 March, from €448pps.

TD Active Holidays has a 15-night Explore Vibrant Vietnam, departing May to November, from €1,849pps, including flights, transfers, internal flights in Vietnam, 3*/4* hotels, daily breakfasts, 11 lunches, one evening meal, an overnight cruise in Halong Bay, and excursions with expert local guides.

TRAVEL DEPARTMENT has a 12-night Egyptian Adventure, departing April to November, from €1,629pps, including flights, transfers, 4*/5* bed & breakfast/half-board hotel accommodation, seven-night full-board 4* river cruise, and excursions with expert local guides (admission to National Parks included).

TROPICAL SKY is offering seven nights half-board at the 4*+ Gold Zanzibar Beach House & Spa, Kendwa Beach, Zanzibar, including flights and transfers, from €1,359pps when booked by 28 February for April – May dates.

UWALK.IE has a seven-night Hike Life Camino from Sarria to Santiago with Rozanne Purcell departing 2 July from €550pps, including scheduled transfers, breakfast daily, daily baggage transfers, walking notes, pilgrim passport, and emergency support – with flights and insurance available at an additional cost.

AIRLINES

AER LINGUS has Spring Deals saving up to 25% ex-Dublin to 24 European cities booked by 2 March for travel up to 30 April, including taxes and charges, from €49.98 return to Birmingham or Manchester, up to €211.98 to Dubrovnik.

AIR FRANCE HOP return fares, including taxes and charges, to Europe with its new twice daily Cork-Paris CDG service from 30 March to October include Paris from €108, Nice from €139, Barcelona, Berlin, Geneva or Lyon from €169, and Rome from €189.

TURKISH AIRLINES has fares from Dublin to Istanbul booked by 6 March from €269 (from €869 Business Class), to Bangkok booked by 9 March from €509, and to Cape Town booked by 9 March from €529.

CRUISE LINES

MSC CRUISES fly/cruise offers include MSC Fantasia from €167pps/pn, departing from Citavecchia (Rome) on 12 April, and MSC Grandiosa from €196pps/pn, departing from Barcelona on 17 April.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL has a six-night ex-Southampton sailing onboard Anthem of the Seas, departing 23 May for France and Spain, from £682pps in a balcony stateroom.

ACCOMMODATION PROVIDERS

BOOKABED summer rates include:

Fuerteventura: self-catering in standard apartment at 3* Oasis Dunas, Corralejo, from €15pppn;

Gran Canaria: self-catering in standard apartment at 2* Corona Blanca, Playa del Ingles, from €15pppn;

Lanzarote: self-catering in standard apartment at 2* Rocas Blancas, Puerto del Carmen, from €19pppn;

Majorca: self-catering in a studio at 3* Vista Club, Santa Ponsa, from €25pppn;

Portugal: self-catering in a studio at 3* Clube Alvor Ferias, Algarve, from €19pppn.

THEMEPARKBEDS.COM is offering up to four free nights on a two-week Disney Resort Hotel at Disney World Resort, Florida, when booked by 1 April for travel on selected dates from 10 February to 20 December – plus 14 park days for the price of seven with Memory Maker included on all adult tickets (worth US$199 on the gate).