ITTN’s Top Travel Deals – 5th March 2020

Four nights all-inclusive in Torremolinos from 29 March from €439pps with TUI Ireland is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, travel agents, airlines, cruise lines, and accommodation providers. (If you have a Travel Deal, send it to: neil.steedman@advantagegroup.ie.)

TOUR OPERATORS

CLASSIC RESORTS is offering the following ex-Dublin twin-centre holidays including the Bahamas, and including transfers and the Water Park in the Bahamas, when booked by 31 March for travel in September:

Orlando & The Bahamas: 10 nights from €1,419pps, with seven nights at the 3* Rosen Inn, Pointe Orlando, and three nights at the 3*+ Atlantis Bahamas – The Beach, add the Aqua Dining Plan for three nights from €352pp including breakfast and dinner (Ref: 94049);

New York & The Bahamas: Eight nights from €1,849pps, with three nights at the 5* Radisson Hotel New York Times Square and five nights at the 4* Atlantis Bahamas – The Coral, add the Aqua Dining Plan for five nights from €588pp including breakfast and dinner (Ref: 94048);

Montreal & The Bahamas: Eight nights from €1,999pps, with three nights at the 4* Novotel Montreal Centre and five nights at the 4* Atlantis Bahamas – The Royal, add the Aqua Dining Plan for five nights from €588pp including breakfast and dinner (Ref: 94050).

SUNWAY has the following sun holiday deals from Dublin:

Algarve: three nights departing 10 March, from €275pps;

Benidorm: three nights departing 11 March, from €447pps;

Costa del Sol: three nights departing 10 March, from €267pps;

Cyprus: seven nights departing 14 March, from €389pps;

Fuerteventura: seven nights departing 10 March, from €297pps;

Gran Canaria: four nights departing 10 March, from €561pps;

Lanzarote: five nights departing 9 March, from €498pps;

Malta: seven nights departing 12 March, from €2381pps;

Tenerife: seven nights departing 9 March, from €411.

TUI IRELAND has the following seven-night offers from Dublin:

23 March, Costa del Sol, 3* Hotel Nerja Club, Nerja, HB, from €529pps;

23 March Costa Blanca, 4* Cap Negret Hotel, Altea, B&B, from €619pps;

28 March, Costa Blanca, 3* Hotel Rio Park, Benidorm, FB, four nights, from €419pps;

29 March, Costa del Sol, 4* Riu Costa del Sol, Torremolinos, AI, four nights, from €439pps;

20 April, Costa Blanca, 4* Hotel Flamingo Oasis, Benidorm, AI, four nights, from €449pps;

21 April, Majorca, 4*+ Protur Bonaire Aparthotel, Cala Bona, SC, four nights, from €309pps;

21 April, Costa del Sol, 3* Hotel Nerja Club, Nerja, HB, from €459pps;

27 April, Costa Blanca, 3* Terralta Apartments, Benidorm, SC, from €449pps;

2 May, Cork to Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, from €879pps (save an additional €300 per cruise booking with code: MAY300);

25 May, Dalaman, 3* Sinem Hotel & Apartments, Marmaris, SC, from €399pps;

29 May, Corfu, 2*+ Loulas Village, Corfu, SC, from €379pps;

5 June, Mexico, 3* Riu Lupita, Playacar, AI, 10 nights, from €1,599pps;

5 June, Barbados, 3*+ Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, St Lawrence, SC, 11 nights, from €1,599pps;

8 June, Dalaman, 3* Club Evin, Marmaris, SC, from €469pps;

13 June, Shannon to Majorca, 2*+ Mariners Club, Alcudia, SC, family 2+1 from €1,719, family 2+2 from €2,129;

14 June, Cork to Lanzarote, 3* Apartments The Morromar, Matagordda, SC, family 2+1 from €1,469, family 2+2 from €1,919;

15 June, Dalaman, 4* Exelsior Junior, Marmaris, SC, family 2+1 from €1,259, family 2+2 from €1,599.

TRAVEL AGENTS

ABBEY TRAVEL has USA deals with Delta Air Lines ranging from €665pps for seven nights room-only at the 3* Avanti Resort, Orlando, from 15 September, up to €1,579pps for 10 nights all-inclusive for 4* in New York and 5* in Cancun, from 20 May.

STEIN TRAVEL is offering a three-night André Rieu and Johann Strauss Orchestra at the MECC Maastricht package departing Dublin on 17 December from €699pps, including flights, 4* accommodation, and concert tickets.

TD active Holidays has a 15-night Explore Vibrant Vietnam, departing May to November, from €1,849pps, including flights, transfers, internal flights in Vietnam, 3*/4* hotels, daily breakfasts, 11 lunches, one evening meal, an overnight cruise in Halong Bay, and excursions with expert local guides.

TRAVEL DEPARTMENT has a 12-night Egyptian Adventure, departing April to November, from €1,629pps, including flights, transfers, 4*/5* bed & breakfast/half-board hotel accommodation, seven-night full-board 4* river cruise, and excursions with expert local guides (admission to National Parks included).

UWALK.IE has a seven-night Hike Life Camino from Sarria to Santiago with Rozanne Purcell departing 2 July from €550pps, including scheduled transfers, breakfast daily, daily baggage transfers, walking notes, pilgrim passport, and emergency support – with flights and insurance available at an additional cost.

AIRLINES

AER LINGUS is offering four nights in Seattle for four adults from 16 April, room-only at the 4* Crowne Plaza Hotel Seattle, from €758pps.

AIR FRANCE HOP! return fares, including taxes and charges, to Europe with its new twice daily Cork-Paris CDG service from 30 March to October include Paris from €108, Nice from €139, Barcelona, Berlin, Geneva or Lyon from €169, and Rome from €189.

CRUISE LINES

MSC CRUISES fly/cruise offers from Dublin include the MSC Divina from €119pps/pn, departing from Barcelona on 20 April.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL has a six-night ex-Southampton sailing onboard Anthem of the Seas, departing 23 May for France and Spain, from £682pps in a balcony stateroom.

ACCOMMODATION PROVIDERS

BOOKABED has a seven-night Californian Coast package, departing from Dublin on 3 September with British Airways to San Francisco and returning from Los Angeles, including three nights in San Francisco, one night in Monterey, one night in Santa Barbara, and two nights in Santa Monica, including car hire, from €1,479pps.

THEMEPARKBEDS.COM is offering up to four free nights on a two-week Disney Resort Hotel at Disney World Resort, Florida, when booked by 1 April for travel on selected dates up to 20 December – plus 14 park days for the price of seven with Memory Maker included on all adult tickets (worth US$199 on the gate).