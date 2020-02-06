News

ITTN’s Top Travel Deals – 6th February 2020

Seven nights all-inclusive in Cancun, Mexico, and three nights room-only in New York City from €1,569pps in June with Bookabed is among Neil Steedman’s Top Travel Deals from tour operators, travel agents, airlines, cruise lines, and accommodation providers. (If you have a great Travel Deal, please send it to: neil.steedman@advantagegroup.ie.)

TOUR OPERATORS

CLASSIC RESORTS is offering the following ex-Dublin twin-centre holidays combining Dubai and the Indian Ocean, including return flights, checked-in bag, taxes and transfers, when booked by 29 February for travel in September/October:

Dubai and Maldives: 10 nights HB/AI from €2,729pps, with three nights HB at the 5* Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, and seven nights AI at the 4* Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu Resort, Baa Atoll, Maldives, seaplane transfers included (Ref: 93393);
Dubai and Seychelles: 10 nights HB from €2,529pps, with three nights HB at the 5* Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, and seven nights HB at the 4* Avani Barbarons Seychelles Resort, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles (Ref: 93397);
Dubai and Sri Lanka: 10 nights HB/AI from €2,255pps, with three nights HB at the 5* Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, and seven nights AI at the 4* Avani Bentota Resort & Spa, Bentota, Sri Lanka (Ref: 93399);
Dubai and Mauritius: 10 nights HB/AI from €2,079pps, with three nights HB at the 5* Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, and seven nights AI at the 4* Veranda Pointe Aux Biches Hotel, Mauritius (Ref: 93401).

SUNWAY has the following seven-night last-minute deals from Dublin:

Algarve, 23 March, RO, from €189pps;

Barcelona, 14 June, RO, from €384pps;

Benidorm, 29 March, RO, from €288pps;

Costa del Sol, 30 March, from €187pps;

Fuerteventura, 28 March, RO, from €302pps;

Gran Canaria, RO, from €348pps;

Lanzarote, 31 March, SC, from €349pps;

Lisbon, 28 February, SC, from €318pps;

Malta, 8 February, RO, from €204pps.

TUI IRELAND has the following seven-night offers from Dublin:

20 February, Gran Canaria, 2* Tisalaya Park, Maspalomas, SC, from €469pps;

20 February, Gran Canaria, 3* Hotel Paradise lago Taurito, Playa Taurito, AI, from €699pps;

24 February, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, from €499pps;

2 March, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Tequise, SC, from €409pps;

26 March, Gran Canaria, 2* Tisalaya Park, Maspalomas, SC, from €409pps;

26 March, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, from €369pps;

2 May, Cork to Majorca, Marella Discovery, Highlights of the Mediterranean, inside cabin, AI, from €999pps;

5 May, Majorca, Marella Dream, Mediterranean Medley, inside cabin, AI, from €1,039pps;

25 July, Cork to Majorca, 4* Alcudia Pins, Playa de Muro AI, family 2+1 from €2,799, family 2+2 from €3,759.

 

TRAVEL AGENTS

KILLESTER TRAVEL has a two-night package from Friday 13 March to Paris for the Six Nations France v Ireland match from €675pps, including return flights to Paris, taxes, transfers, and two nights bed & breakfast in the 4* Novotel Tour Eiffel Hotel, match tickets available at €150 (not face value).

STEIN TRAVEL is offering seven nights in a one-bedroom apartment at the Pateo Village, Algarve, departing Dublin on 10 June, from €302pps, based on two adults and two children.

TRAVALUE.IE has a family deal to Majorca departing 3 June, including return flights from Belfast to Palma, 10kg carry-on bag per person, and return airport transfers, with eight nights self-catering at the 3* HSM Lago Park, Playa de Muro, from €445pps based on two adults and two children.

TROPICAL SKY is offering seven nights bed & breakfast at the 5* Tanjong Jara Resort, Terengganu, Malaysia, from 23 March, including return flights, taxes, checked-in bag, and transfers, from €1,109pps.

 

AIRLINES

AER LINGUS has ex-Dublin fares to 19 European cities for travel from 1 March up to 30 April, including taxes and charges, from €55.98 to London up to €125.98 for Venice. There is also a €69.98 return fare to Paris from Dublin, Cork or Shannon.

EMIRATES is offering ex-Ireland passengers special fares to Dubai and a complimentary ticket to La Perle, a live masterpiece of entertainment. Fares in Economy Class start from €549 and Business Class from €2,599, and can be booked between 6 and 19 February for travel between 16 February and 31 March. Emirates travellers can reserve their La Perle tickets online, with a unique access code provided by Emirates at the time of their flight booking.

 

CRUISE LINES

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL’S latest Flash Sale is now on. Get up to US$300 onboard spend when booking up to 12 February. In the Family Sale, also now on: buy one cruise fare get one 60% off; up to $300 onboard spend; up to €140 off your stateroom; children sail from €99; agents earn £30 per Anthem booking and per Allure booking.

 

ACCOMMODATION PROVIDERS

BOOKABED twin-centre offers include:

Cancun and New York: seven nights AI in a standard room at the 4* Crown Paradise Club, Cancun, Mexico, and three nights RO in a standard room at the 4* New Yorker Hotel, New York City, from €1,569pps in June;

Cancun and New York: seven nights AI in a deluxe room at the 5* Moon Palace Resort, Cancun, Mexico, and three nights RO in a standard room at the 4* Row NYC Hotel, New York City, from €2,149pps in June;

Miami and Punta Cana: four nights RO in a standard room at the 4* Urbanica The Meridian Hotel, Miami, and seven nights AI in a standard room at the 5* Be Live Collection, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from €1,299pps in October (Business Class rates from €2,645pps).

IRISH MINI BREAKS is offering three-night winter midweek breaks from €112.98pps for 3* hotels and from €120.00pps for 4* hotels, including breakfast each morning and dinner on one evening. Requires Sunday, Monday or Tuesday check-in. Children up to 12 stay free when sharing a family room with two paying adults (just pay for meals).

THEMEPARKBEDS.COM is offering up to four free nights on a two-week Disney Resort Hotel at Disney World Resort, Florida, when booked by 1 April for travel on selected dates from 10 February to 20 December – plus 14 park days for the price of seven with Memory Maker included on all adult tickets (worth US$199 on the gate).

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

