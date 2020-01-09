ITTN’s Travel Deals – 9th January 2020

A seven-night fly-cruise from Barcelona in October onboard the new MSC Grandiosa from €1,419pps is among Neil Steedman’s top Travel Deals from tour operators, travel agents, airlines, cruise lines, and accommodation providers.

TOUR OPERATORS

CLASSIC RESORTS seven-night all-inclusive offers for the Bahamas in May including flights from Dublin, taxes, transfers, and hotel include:

3* Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach from €1,769pps, family 2+2 from €5,499 (Refs: 91527 and 92530);

4* Melia Nassau Beach from €2,149pps, family 2+2 from €6,999, honeymoon special offer (Refs: 91528 and 92531);

5* Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort from €2,999pps, honeymoon offer (Ref: 91532).

EMIRATES HOLIDAYS has these offers booked by 31 January, based on two adults sharing and including flights from Dublin:

5* Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, Ocean view room, five nights half-board from €1,205, travel on selected dates from 11-22 May, includes access to Aquaventure Waterpark and Lost Chambers Aquarium and one-day/one-park access to Dubai Parks and Resorts;

5* Waldorf Astoria The Palm, Dubai, Superior room, five nights half-board deluxe from €979, travel on selected dates from 1 June to 13 July, includes one-day/one-park access to Dubai Parks and Resorts;

5* Kandima, Maldives, Sky Studio, seven nights half-board, from €1,759, travel on selected dates from 1 May to 30 June;

5* Melia Bali, Garden View room, seven nights bed & breakfast, from €1,375, travel on selected dates from 1 May to 30 June.

TUI IRELAND discount codes save €75 when you spend €1,000 (code SAVE75) and €125 when you spend €2,000 (code SAVE125). Seven-night offers ex-Dublin include:

30 January, Gran Canaria, 3* Apartments Koala The Home Collection, Maspalomas, SC, from €439pps;

31 January, Tenerife, 3* TUI Suneo Tamamimo Tropical, Puerto de Santiago, SC, from €529pps;

10 February, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Teguise, SC, from €369pps;

21 February, Tenerife, 3* TUI Suneo Tamamimo Tropical, Puerto de Santiago, SC, from €489pps;

27 February, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, from €399pps;

5 March, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, from €429pps;

9 March, Lanzarote, 3* Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Teguise, SC, from €439pps.

UWALK.IE is offering a seven-night Camino French Way walking holiday along the 115k final stage from Sarria to Santiago from €519pps, staying in family-run hotels along the way for five nights plus two nights in Santiago de Compostela.

TRAVEL AGENTS

ABBEY TRAVEL has three-night offers to Disneyland Paris from €338pps with Free Dine and Free €100 Gift Card.

TRAVALUE.IE has a seven-night Lake Garda family holiday departing Dublin on 23 May at the 3* Poiano Apartments from €399pps based on two adults and two children , including 15kg checked-in bag per person and airport transfers.

AIRLINES

AER LINGUS January Sale for return flights booked by 21 January includes savings up to 30% off flights to Europe, ranging from €59.98 to Milan up to €129.98 to Gran Canaria, Lanzarote or Tenerife, for travel from 1 March to 15 June, and to North America from €378 return, for travel from 1 April to 15 June, all including taxes and charges.

EMIRATES offers booked by 26 January for travel from 16 January to 30 November include: Bangkok from €519 (€2,499 Business Class), Dubai €549 (€2,599), Kuala Lumpur €569 (€2,499), Singapore €609 (€2,399), Hong Kong €679 (€2,499), Cape Town €739 (€2,899), Perth €1,119 (€3,779), and Sydney €1,199 (€3,699).

CRUISE LINES

MSC CRUISES is offering a seven-night fly-cruise from Barcelona on 16 October onboard the new MSC Grandiosa from €1,419pps, including flights from Dublin, Premium drinks package when booking a Fantastica experience cabin, and gratuities.

ACCOMMODATION PROVIDERS

BOOKABED January Sale offers include:

Lanzarote: 4* Paradise Island, Playa Blanca, standard apartment, AI, up to 20% discount; 4* Vik San Antonio, Puerto del Carmen, standard room, HB, from €65pppn; 4* Club Playa Blanca, Playa Blanca, standard bungalow, up to 20% discount;

Fuerteventura: 3* Hesperia Bristol Playa, Corralejo, up to 10% discount; 4* Playa Park Zensation, Corralejo, up to 10% discount, February rates from €39pppn;

Tenerife: 2* Playazul, Playa de Las Americas, standard apartment, SC, up to 5% discount; 3* Marola Park, Playa de Las Americas, standard studio, SC, up to 8% discount.

CENTER PARCS IRELAND has February mid-term four-night mid-week and three-night weekend break offers, including four nights from 17 February in a four-bedroom Woodland Lodge, based on eight people sharing, from €44 per person per night.