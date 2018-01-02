News

J Barter Travel Group Seeks Leisure Sales Consultant

J Barter Travel and Travelnet.ie, one of the oldest travel companies in Ireland, are seeking a dynamic and highly motivated full-time Leisure Sales Consultant to join their Cork office team and be able to deliver outstanding sales and customer care. Applicants should email their CV and cover letter to trandles@travelnet.ie by Sunday 14th January 2018.

This role may suit a person who wishes to expand their travel experience as it will involve selling cruise, long-haul, adventure and escorted holidays, in addition to the regular sun, ski and city breaks.

Essential Skills and Experience

  • A passion for the travel industry
  • Proven track record in sales
  • Minimum one year’s travel experience
  • Great communication and selling skills
  • Be a team player
  • Customer focused with excellent communication and selling skills
  • Motivated and target driven
  • Excellent computer skills
  • This is a full-time position
  • Salary is negotiable (depending on experience)
  • The successful applicant will be provided with full system training.
