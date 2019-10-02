J Barter Travel Seeks Experienced Leisure Sales Consultant

J Barter Travel / Travelnet.ie in Cork City is seeking a dynamic and highly motivated Leisure Sales Consultant to join the team and be able to deliver outstanding sales and customer care. If you are looking for a career in the travel industry, apply today by email to tom@travelnet.ie
Essential Skills/Experience
- A passion for the travel industry
- Proven track record in sales
- Minimum three years’ travel experience
- Be a team player
- Customer focused with excellent communication and selling skills
- Motivated and target driven
- Excellent computer skills
Additional Information
- This is a full-time position
- Competitive salary (depending on experience)
- On-going performance bonus scheme in place
- You will be provided with full system training.
