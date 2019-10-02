News

J Barter Travel Seeks Experienced Leisure Sales Consultant

J Barter Travel / Travelnet.ie in Cork City is seeking a dynamic and highly motivated Leisure Sales Consultant to join the team and be able to deliver outstanding sales and customer care. If you are looking for a career in the travel industry, apply today by email to tom@travelnet.ie

Essential Skills/Experience

  • A passion for the travel industry
  • Proven track record in sales
  • Minimum three years’ travel experience
  • Be a team player
  • Customer focused with excellent communication and selling skills
  • Motivated and target driven
  • Excellent computer skills

Additional Information

  • This is a full-time position
  • Competitive salary (depending on experience)
  • On-going performance bonus scheme in place
  • You will be provided with full system training.
NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

