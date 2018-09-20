News

J Barter Travel to Appoint Full-Time Leisure Sales Consultant

Cork-based J Barter Travel / Travelnet.ie, one of the oldest travel companies in Ireland, is seeking a dynamic and highly motivated Leisure Sales Consultant to join the team and be able to deliver outstanding sales and customer care.

This full-time role may suit a person who wishes to expand their travel experience as it will involve selling cruise, long-haul, adventure and escorted holidays in addition to the regular sun, ski and city breaks.

If interested, email your CV and cover letter to trandles@travelnet.ie

Essential Skills and Experience

  • A passion for the travel industry
  • Proven track record in sales
  • Minimum one year’s travel experience
  • Be a Team Player
  • Customer focused with excellent communication and selling skills
  • Motivated and target driven
  • Excellent computer skills

The salary is negotiable, depending on experience, and you will be provided with full system training.

