J Barter Travel to Appoint Full-Time Leisure Sales Consultant

Cork-based J Barter Travel / Travelnet.ie, one of the oldest travel companies in Ireland, is seeking a dynamic and highly motivated Leisure Sales Consultant to join the team and be able to deliver outstanding sales and customer care.
This full-time role may suit a person who wishes to expand their travel experience as it will involve selling cruise, long-haul, adventure and escorted holidays in addition to the regular sun, ski and city breaks.
If interested, email your CV and cover letter to trandles@travelnet.ie
Essential Skills and Experience
- A passion for the travel industry
- Proven track record in sales
- Minimum one year’s travel experience
- Be a Team Player
- Customer focused with excellent communication and selling skills
- Motivated and target driven
- Excellent computer skills
The salary is negotiable, depending on experience, and you will be provided with full system training.
YouTube
RSS