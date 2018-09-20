J Barter Travel to Appoint Full-Time Leisure Sales Consultant

Cork-based J Barter Travel / Travelnet.ie, one of the oldest travel companies in Ireland, is seeking a dynamic and highly motivated Leisure Sales Consultant to join the team and be able to deliver outstanding sales and customer care.

This full-time role may suit a person who wishes to expand their travel experience as it will involve selling cruise, long-haul, adventure and escorted holidays in addition to the regular sun, ski and city breaks.

If interested, email your CV and cover letter to trandles@travelnet.ie

Essential Skills and Experience

A passion for the travel industry

Proven track record in sales

Minimum one year’s travel experience

Be a Team Player

Customer focused with excellent communication and selling skills

Motivated and target driven

Excellent computer skills

The salary is negotiable, depending on experience, and you will be provided with full system training.