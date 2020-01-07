News

JAL to Invite Tourists to ‘Win a Trip with JAL’ in Summer 2020

A special campaign called ‘Win a Trip with JAL’ will be launched in late February for foreign tourists visiting Japan from July to September this summer, so that they can experience the appeal of various regions in Japan using JAL domestic flights.

A maximum of 50,000 free round-trip airline tickets will be made available for JAL Group domestic flights on all routes from/to Tokyo (Haneda) and Osaka (Itami/Kansai).

When you apply, JAL will how you four possible destinations, then tell you which one you will go to within three days of your application. Reservations will have to be made seven days prior to the departure date.

All passengers must be a member of JAL Mileage Bank and must reside outside Japan (Japanese are eligible if they have permanent residence overseas).

