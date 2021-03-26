News

Jamaica’s Airport is Already Using Vaccine Passports

Jamaica’s Airport is Already Using Vaccine Passports

As the world searches for a complete testing solution and “Covid/Health Passport,” Jamaica’s International Airport has already partnered with TPT Global Tech, Inc. to deploy its QuikLAB™ and QuikPASS™ technology platforms as the “Check and Verify” passport system for  travellers and are checking travellers daily in and out of the country by the thousands.

The TPT/Jamaica Airport partnership allows tourists in the country to obtain the completely private and HIPPA compliant QuikPASS App from the TPT MedTech web site, get tested at the Baywest Hospital and Clinics or another “QuikLAB” testing site on the island in order to receive their results electronically via the “QuikPASS” app. Once cleared to travel, a tourist is free to enter the airport, show or scan their “QuikPASS” QR code which displays their HIPPA compliant testing records, to verify that they have been tested in the past 72 hours and are free and safe to travel home.

“While the world itches to get back to safe travel, we have been helping Jamaica’s airports achieve that for an entire month. From the UK to the US and beyond, our test and verify platform provides complete, safe and fully secure testing that is already being used to get travel back to normal in Jamaica and we look forward to working with airlines, cruise lines, hotels and entire countries to help them do the same,” said TPT Global Tech CEO Stephen J. Thomas III.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Breaking News: Thailand Re-Opens to International Visitors From July 1

Fionn DavenportMarch 26, 2021
Read More

Breaking News: Stuart Leven to Leave Royal Caribbean Group

Fionn DavenportMarch 26, 2021
Read More

Uniworld’s Ambitious Plans Include New Ships & Expansion of its Luxury Cruise & Rail Programme for 2022

Fionn DavenportMarch 26, 2021
Read More

New Images Reveal What Famous Skylines Would Look Like Without Immigration

Fionn DavenportMarch 26, 2021
Read More

Netherlands Sends 200 on Greek Holiday as ‘Tourism Experiment’

Fionn DavenportMarch 26, 2021
Read More

Irish Ferries Launches New Dover-Calais Service & Adds Fast New Ship to Rosslare-Pembroke Route

Fionn DavenportMarch 26, 2021
Read More

Disney World Testing Facial Recognition Technology

Fionn DavenportMarch 26, 2021
Read More

Aquatica Waterpark in Orlando to Introduce Riptide Race

Michael FloodMarch 26, 2021
Read More

Worldchoice Launch Online ‘Return to Business’ Sessions

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn