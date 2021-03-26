Jamaica’s Airport is Already Using Vaccine Passports

As the world searches for a complete testing solution and “Covid/Health Passport,” Jamaica’s International Airport has already partnered with TPT Global Tech, Inc. to deploy its QuikLAB™ and QuikPASS™ technology platforms as the “Check and Verify” passport system for travellers and are checking travellers daily in and out of the country by the thousands.

The TPT/Jamaica Airport partnership allows tourists in the country to obtain the completely private and HIPPA compliant QuikPASS App from the TPT MedTech web site, get tested at the Baywest Hospital and Clinics or another “QuikLAB” testing site on the island in order to receive their results electronically via the “QuikPASS” app. Once cleared to travel, a tourist is free to enter the airport, show or scan their “QuikPASS” QR code which displays their HIPPA compliant testing records, to verify that they have been tested in the past 72 hours and are free and safe to travel home.

“While the world itches to get back to safe travel, we have been helping Jamaica’s airports achieve that for an entire month. From the UK to the US and beyond, our test and verify platform provides complete, safe and fully secure testing that is already being used to get travel back to normal in Jamaica and we look forward to working with airlines, cruise lines, hotels and entire countries to help them do the same,” said TPT Global Tech CEO Stephen J. Thomas III.