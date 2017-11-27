News

James Fleming Wins Business Class Tickets for Two to Any Destination on the Turkish Airlines Network

As always, the 26th Irish Travel Trade Awards offered attendees chances to win a lucky draw prize, including tickets for two from eight airlines, a four-night holiday for two in PortAventura, a two-night cruise for two, and a mini-cruise to France for a car and four people, as well as a Christmas hamper and a One4all voucher.

The biggest winner on the night was James Fleming, Sunway, who won Business Class tickets for two to any destination on the Turkish Airlines worldwide network of more than 300 airports in 120 countries.

MC Keelin Shanley picks the first of 13 spot prize winners

All the prizes, their sponsors and winners were as follows:

Aer Lingus: Tickets for two on any direct transatlantic route from Dublin, including New York, Chicago, Hartford, Washington DC, Orlando, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle or Toronto: LISA WARREN, Killiney Travel

Yvonne Muldoon, Aer Lingus, presents Lisa Warren, Killiney Travel with transatlantic tickets for two

Aegean Airlines: Tickets for two from Dublin to Athens: PRADEEP CHANDRAN, Tropical Sky

Lynda Betsch, Aegean Airlines, gets Pradeep Chandran, Tropical Sky, on his way to Athens

Irish Ferries: Car+4 onboard the new cruise ferry W.B. Yeats from Dublin to France: JENNY RAFTER, Aer Lingus

Jenny Rafter, Aer Lingus, will smart sail on the W.B. Yeats thanks to Dermot Merrigan, Irish Ferries

Emirates: Tickets for two from Dublin to Dubai: DARREN HUTCHINSON, Strand Travel

Darren Hutchinson, Strand Travel, is bound for Dubai with tickets from Enda Corneille, Emirates

Silversea Cruises: Fortnum & Mason Christmas hamper (value €200): TANIA GARRIDO, Camino Ways

Amanda Middler, Silversea, makes it a Fortnum & Mason Christmas for Tania Garrido, Camino Ways

WestJet: Tickets for two from Dublin to anywhere on WestJet’s network in Canada: JACINTA TREANOR, Harvey Travel

Jacinta Treanor, Harvey Travel, has a choice of any WestJet destination in Canada, thanks to Eileen Penrose, APG Ireland

Etihad Airways: Tickets for two from Dublin to Abu Dhabi: MARTIN SKELLY, Travalue.ie/Navan Travel

Martin Skelly, Travalue.ie, is heading for Abu Dhabi, with tickets from Beatrice Cosgrove, Etihad Airways

Wendy Wu Tours: One4all voucher (value €100): DYMPNA CROWLEY, Lee Travel

Dympna Crowley, Lee Travel, receives a €100 One4all voucher from John Booty, Wendy Wu Tours

British Airways: Tickets for two on new service to Nashville commencing on 18th May 2018: CELINE KENNY, Cruisescapes

Celine Kenny, Cruisescapes, wins tickets to Nashville from Keith Chuter, British Airways

Salou Tourist Board: Tickets for two from Dublin to Barcelona/Reus from the Spanish Tourist Board and four-night half-board stay for two in a 4-star hotel in PortAventura, Salou: MANDY BURRIE, Celebrity Cruises

Benet Presas, Salou Tourist Board, presents Mandy Burrie, Celebrity Cruises, with a holiday in PortAventura World

Delta Air Lines: Tickets for two from Dublin or Shannon to New York: CAROLINE O’TOOLE, Fahy Travel

Caroline O’Toole, Fahy Travel, is Big Apple bound with tickets from Siobhan Scanlon, Delta Air Lines

Royal Caribbean International: Two-night trade event cruise for two onboard Independence of the Seas sailing from Southampton: FRANCES GROGAN, Grogan Travel

Frances Grogan, Grogan Travel, will cruise on Independence of the Seas, thanks to Michaela Banks, Royal Caribbean International

Turkish Airlines: Business Class tickets for two from Dublin to anywhere on the Turkish Airlines worldwide network: JAMES FLEMING, Sunway

James Flemming, Sunway, has Hasan Mutlu, Turkish Airlines, to thank for Business Class tickets for two to any one of the airline’s 300+ destinations

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

