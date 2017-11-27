James Fleming Wins Business Class Tickets for Two to Any Destination on the Turkish Airlines Network

As always, the 26th Irish Travel Trade Awards offered attendees chances to win a lucky draw prize, including tickets for two from eight airlines, a four-night holiday for two in PortAventura, a two-night cruise for two, and a mini-cruise to France for a car and four people, as well as a Christmas hamper and a One4all voucher.

The biggest winner on the night was James Fleming, Sunway, who won Business Class tickets for two to any destination on the Turkish Airlines worldwide network of more than 300 airports in 120 countries.

All the prizes, their sponsors and winners were as follows:

Aer Lingus: Tickets for two on any direct transatlantic route from Dublin, including New York, Chicago, Hartford, Washington DC, Orlando, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle or Toronto: LISA WARREN, Killiney Travel

Aegean Airlines: Tickets for two from Dublin to Athens: PRADEEP CHANDRAN, Tropical Sky

Irish Ferries: Car+4 onboard the new cruise ferry W.B. Yeats from Dublin to France: JENNY RAFTER, Aer Lingus

Emirates: Tickets for two from Dublin to Dubai: DARREN HUTCHINSON, Strand Travel

Silversea Cruises: Fortnum & Mason Christmas hamper (value €200): TANIA GARRIDO, Camino Ways

WestJet: Tickets for two from Dublin to anywhere on WestJet’s network in Canada: JACINTA TREANOR, Harvey Travel

Etihad Airways: Tickets for two from Dublin to Abu Dhabi: MARTIN SKELLY, Travalue.ie/Navan Travel

Wendy Wu Tours: One4all voucher (value €100): DYMPNA CROWLEY, Lee Travel

British Airways: Tickets for two on new service to Nashville commencing on 18th May 2018: CELINE KENNY, Cruisescapes

Salou Tourist Board: Tickets for two from Dublin to Barcelona/Reus from the Spanish Tourist Board and four-night half-board stay for two in a 4-star hotel in PortAventura, Salou: MANDY BURRIE, Celebrity Cruises

Delta Air Lines: Tickets for two from Dublin or Shannon to New York: CAROLINE O’TOOLE, Fahy Travel

Royal Caribbean International: Two-night trade event cruise for two onboard Independence of the Seas sailing from Southampton: FRANCES GROGAN, Grogan Travel

Turkish Airlines: Business Class tickets for two from Dublin to anywhere on the Turkish Airlines worldwide network: JAMES FLEMING, Sunway