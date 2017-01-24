News

James Hogan to Leave Etihad Airways

James Hogan to Leave Etihad Airways

The Etihad Aviation Group Board of Directors has announced that James Hogan will step down as President and Chief Executive of the company in the second half of 2017.

 

James Hogan

James Hogan

H.E. Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of the Etihad Aviation Group, said: “We are very grateful to James. In just 10 years, he has overseen the growth of the company from a 22-aircraft regional carrier into a 120-aircraft global airline and aviation group, with seven airline equity partnerships that together serve more than 120 million guests every year. It is a business that has set new benchmarks for service and innovation. Under his leadership, the company has provided new opportunities for thousands of Emiratis and has been a critical element in the remarkable progress of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.  We look forward to James’s continued association with Abu Dhabi in new ways.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

CLIA Cruise360 2017

CLIA Offers Exclusive Irish Rate for Cruise360 and Free 2017 Membership

Neil SteedmanJanuary 24, 2017
Read More
Club Med

Club Med – Luxury All-Inclusive Holidays for Families, Couples and Groups

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 24, 2017
Read More
Mackin Tours Brochure 1

Mackin Travel Promotes Escorted Tours Programme

Neil SteedmanJanuary 24, 2017
Read More
travel trade deals

Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 24th January 2017

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 24, 2017
Read More
Etihad Over Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways Moves to Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport

Michael FloodJanuary 24, 2017
Read More
Love Statue

Philadelphia CVB Appoints Executive Director of Tourism

Neil SteedmanJanuary 24, 2017
Read More
Travelfinders Home Page

New Appointments at Travelfinders

Neil SteedmanJanuary 24, 2017
Read More
finnair-a350-xwb

Finnair Announces New Goa Route and Long-Haul Services for Winter 2017

Neil SteedmanJanuary 24, 2017
Read More
ITTN Dec Prizewinner

Ruth Reilly Wins ITTN/Aer Lingus Prize

Michael FloodJanuary 19, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland