James Hogan to Leave Etihad Airways

The Etihad Aviation Group Board of Directors has announced that James Hogan will step down as President and Chief Executive of the company in the second half of 2017.

H.E. Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of the Etihad Aviation Group, said: “We are very grateful to James. In just 10 years, he has overseen the growth of the company from a 22-aircraft regional carrier into a 120-aircraft global airline and aviation group, with seven airline equity partnerships that together serve more than 120 million guests every year. It is a business that has set new benchmarks for service and innovation. Under his leadership, the company has provided new opportunities for thousands of Emiratis and has been a critical element in the remarkable progress of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. We look forward to James’s continued association with Abu Dhabi in new ways.”