Jane is ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer October Winner

Jane Nevin, Arrow Tours, is our October winner in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition. A record 250 photos were entered from June to October and travel agents and tour operators have five more days to vote for your top choice from all of these at: https://www.ittn.ie/ittn-emirates-travel-photographer-6th-finalist/.

Jane Nevin, Arrow Tours, with Filippo Rocchi, Emirates

Jane took her winning photo, Autumn In Utrecht, on 1st October 2017 with an iPhone 6 in (you guessed it!) Utrecht, The Netherlands.

Autumn In Utrecht, by Jane Nevin, Arrow Tours

Our other monthly winners are Claire Bushell, Flight Centre (June); Chani Anderson, Trailfinders (July); Niamh Quinlan, Travel Counsellors, (August); and James Fleming, Sunway (September). The ITTN readers’ sixth finalist will be announced on Tuesday 14th November.

All six finalists receive a trophy, a voucher for €200, and an invite to be the guest of Emirates at the 26th Irish Travel Trade Awards gala dinner on Friday 24th November 2017 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

An overall winner will be selected from the six finalists by a panel of judges comprising Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; professional photographer Paul Sherwood; and Michael Flood, ITTN Editor. The winner will be announced at the Awards and presented with tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network of over 150 destinations.

