Japan Air Lines-Fly into tomorrow

Japan Air Lines-Fly into tomorrow

With new seats in Economy Class and lie flat beds in First and Business Class, Japan Air Lines offer a great service to those travelling to Japan and beyond.

Kyoko Delaney from GSA for Japan Air Lines Premair Marketing entertained the Trade and Media at Matt the Thrasher earlier this week. Ably assisted by Jens Bachmann of Premair Marketing and Elena Negri of JAL the evening was a very well presented and interesting educational experience.

Jennifer Reilly,Atlas Travel;Carl lonergan,Club Travel; and Elena Negri,Japan Air Lines were in Matt the Thrashers.

Established in 1951, now with 200 + aircraft and serving 400 destinations in 51 countries JAL is a major player on the world aviation scene.

The Travel Counsellors duo of Simon Armstrong and Jeanette Coughlan at the JAL event.

Having no direct service from Ireland access to the JAL network is through London, Paris, Frankfurt and Helsinki. JAL is a member of the Oneworld consortium.

Jennifer Reilly ,Atlas Travel and Darina Slattery,Unique Japan Tours.

Among the attendees at the event was Darina Slattery of Unique Japan Tours who spent five years living in Japan before returning to Ireland to set up her successful ground handling operation. Darina is now chair of The Ireland – Japan Association.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

