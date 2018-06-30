Japan Gets Ready for World Rugby Cup 2019

Japan is a country with a culture of politeness and mutual respect and will host the World Rugby Cup in 2019. Ireland are in Pool A and will play their first match against Scotland on Sunday 22nd September in the International Stadium in the wonderful city of Yokohama. This stadium has a capacity of 72,327 spectators.

Many airlines operate flights to Japan but Finnair offers flights from Dublin via Helsinki. The Finnair flights, thanks to Helsinki’s location, are also the most direct route between Europe and Asia. The estimated flight time to Tokyo is 9 hours 45 minutes.

Finnair is a member of the Oneworld alliance and offers Business Class, Economy Comfort and Economy Class on its flights to Asia. They fly to four destinations in Japan – Fukoka, Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo – using Airbus A330 and A350 aircraft.

The Finnair Business Class seat fully reclines to lie flat and become a 200cm flat bed, which provides the basis for a good sleep during the flight. There is also wi-fi onboard all long-haul flights.

Unique Japan Tours is offering dedicated Team Ireland Rugby Tours for the upcoming World Rugby Cup 2019. The company has a number of customised packages such as a 22-nights, 23-day tour commencing on Sunday 21st September and culminating on Sunday 13th October 2019. This covers four matches involving the Irish team in four cities.

Irish citizens qualify for visa on arrival in Japan for stays of up to 90 days.

Unique Japan Tours can also offer a nine-night, 10-day package from 21st to 30th September 2019 that takes in the Ireland versus Scotland and Japan matches in two cities.

There is also a range of other interesting packages such as a 13-night, 14-day Ancient Trails of Japan, a 12-night, 13-day Hidden Treasures of Japan, and an 11-night, 12-day Gardens and Galleries of Japan.

The company is headed up by Darina Slattery, Managing Director, who having lived in Japan has developed a high level of expertise in Japanese culture, heritage and traditions – and is also fluent in Japanese. She is interested in working with other Irish travel agents on groups for the Rugby World Cup 2019 and other events throughout Japan. She has travelled extensively in Japan and is the current Chairperson of the Ireland Japan Association.

Internal travel in Japan is on the highly efficient Japan Railways who operate the famous Shinkansen Bullet Train , the Japan Rail Pass is a must for all international visitors and is valid on all six companies that make up the Japan Railways Group.

Japan is a fascinating destination with much to offer, including an amazing relaxed ambience.

Kobe is probably better known for the earthquake that devastated this ancient city, but all that is in the past and the city has been rebuilt. This is home of the world famous Kobe beef, which is a must for any visitor. Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel has a top-floor restaurant that serves the best Kobe beef dinner in town, and the best view as well.

The famous ‘White Heron Castle’ is located in Himeji and is one of only 12 surviving original castles from the feudal era in all of Japan. This is certainly a most impressive structure, with extensive ramparts and a dramatic rising above the land below.