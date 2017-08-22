Japan for Less with Finnair Special Sale Fares

Finnair has launched a series of special promotional fares from Ireland to Japan, with a choice of destinations from €599 return and which must be booked by 12th September 2017.

The promotional fares are available to all Japanese destinations on the Finnair network: Tokyo Narita, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka. Customers booking from today until 12th September can fly with Finnair via Helsinki from just €599 in Economy Class and €2,399 in Business Class. These special fares are available for travel from Dublin on select dates in 2017 and 2018.

,

A country of delightful contradictions, travellers to Japan can enjoy everything from ancient shrines to spectacular skyscrapers, sushi to soba and traditional crafts to the latest gadgets.

“These special Finnair fares offer passengers even better value when travelling between Ireland and Japan,” said Andrew Fish, Finnair General Manager UK, Ireland & Benelux. “Finnair is proud to fly to more Japanese cities than any other European carrier, allowing travellers easy access to key business and leisure destinations from Dublin.”

Finnair customers travelling on select services to Tokyo and Osaka can enjoy a unique Nordic experience onboard the Finnair Airbus A350. Along with award-winning cabin design by top Helsinki firm dSign Vertti Kivi & Co, the aircraft features large panoramic view windows and comfortable seating in all classes along with wi-fi access and touch screen inflight entertainment systems. Business Class passengers can also look forward to a fully flat bed, priority check in, boarding and security, access to Business Class lounges, a luxurious amenity kit and exclusive Business Class meals, wines and snacks on demand.

Finnair customers can enjoy fast and convenient connections to Japan via its home and hub at Helsinki Airport. By flying the short, northern route via Helsinki, Finnair makes long haul journeys easier than ever. Finnair flies from Dublin to 18 destinations across Asia via Helsinki.

Finnair promotional fares from Dublin to Japan are available on the following dates:

29/10/2017 – 14/12/2017

26/12/2017 – 14/03/2018

02/04/2018 – 31/05/2018