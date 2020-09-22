Jennifer Catto Appointed Chief Marketing Officer at Travelport

Travelport has appointed Jennifer Catto as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Her responsibilities include “elevating Travelport’s brand, enhancing lead generation, and defining and communicating a new confident, distinct and compelling company narrative”.

Jennifer has two decades of leadership experience at fast-growth and established companies. Most recently, she held the role of Chief Marketing Officer of Telaria, a data-driven software platform designed to monetise and manage premium video inventory. During her four years with the company, she launched the Telaria brand and, within 24 months, successfully established it as the recognised leader in connected television.

Prior to Telaria, Jennifer was Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing at Evolve Media, a premium publisher of lifestyle content. She repositioned the company to align it with emerging ways that consumers engage with advertising and content and led change management efforts to build a culture of collaboration.

Jennifer has also held leadership positions at digital media publisher SAY Media, global media company Conde Nast, and online travel agency Travelocity, where she was heavily involved in the development of the company’s award-winning Roaming Gnome campaign, which still runs today.

She is based in New York City and reports directly into Greg Webb, Chief Executive. She has also joined the company’s Senior Leadership Team.

Greg Webb said: “Marketing is a critical function in any organisation. However, it is exceptionally important right now at Travelport as we accelerate the implementation of our new strategy and prepare to introduce our next generation platform. I am therefore delighted to have appointed a new Chief Marketing Officer of Jennifer’s calibre. She is an outstanding, proven and creative leader, and will play an invaluable role in helping us achieve our ambitious goals.”

Jennifer said: “Travelport’s new strategy, exceptional leadership and vision for marketing made it an easy decision to join the team. Opportunities to lead a marketing function as a company embarks on a bold new journey do not come around often, so it is an exciting time to be here. I am looking forward to getting started and working with Greg, the senior leadership team, and all my new colleagues, to cement Travelport’s position as the leader in travel distribution.”