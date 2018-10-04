Jet2.com / Jet2holidays Announces 2019 Winter Sun from Belfast International

Jet2.com / Jet2holidays has announced its biggest ever winter sun programme for winter 2019/2020 from Belfast International Airport, with demand for sunshine during the long winter fuelling another year of growth for the leisure airline and package holiday specialist.

With over 120,000 seats on sale to 10 sunshine destinations, this represents a capacity increase of 12% compared to winter 2018/2019. This biggest ever winter sun programme includes more seats to popular destinations in Spain and the Canary Islands, as well as significant expansion to Turkey (Antalya) and Cyprus (Paphos).

With more holidaymakers in Northern Ireland looking to enjoy the Turkish and Cypriot sunshine during winter, Jet2 has introduced weekly flights to Antalya and Paphos from March, opening up both destinations in time for the Easter holidays.

Key highlights on the company’s winter sun programme for 2019/2020 from Belfast International include:

Introduction of a weekly Friday service to Antalya from March means more seats to the Turkish sunshine

Introduction of a weekly Wednesday service to Paphos from March means more seats to this sun-soaked and historic region

Leading airline from Northern Ireland to the Canary Islands, with up to 75,000 seats on sale and eight weekly services to Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura

Spain y ear-round with up to three weekly services to Alicante

This programme means that the company is offering its biggest ever winter sun range from Belfast International, and with everything wrapped up in one package, holidaymakers have access to great value ATOL-protected package breaks across thousands of 2-star to 5-star hotels, with Jet2.com flights, 22kg baggage allowance, and airport transfers included, through a £60 per person deposit.

Steve Heapy, Chief Executive, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This is our biggest and most exciting winter sun programme ever, giving customers from Belfast International even more choice and flexibility when it comes to escaping the long winter. As ever, we have designed our programme in direct response to demand from holidaymakers, so as well as continuing to offer more flights and holidays to popular winter hotspots such as the Canaries and Spain, we are delighted to be expanding our winter offering to Turkey and Cyprus.

“We are not done yet, with even more exciting announcements about our winter 2019/2020 programme coming soon!”