Jet2 Pushes Restart to Late June Due to ‘Lack of Clarity’

Jet2 and Jet2 Holidays have pushed back summer restart until the end of June, blaming the UK government’s ‘lack of clarity and detail’ in its plans for the resumption of holidays.

CEO Steve Heapy said he was “extremely disappointed” by the Global Taskforce report, declaring that it “lacked any rigorous detail about how to get international travel going again.”

“Following the publication of the framework today, we still do not know when we can start to fly, where we can fly to and the availability and cost of testing. Rather than answering questions, the framework leaves everyone asking more,” he said.

He criticised the plan as being “virtually the same” as the rules in place six months ago – before the vaccine rollout and the development of other elements like vaccine passports.