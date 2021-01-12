Jet2 Suspends All Services Until March

Jet2.com and Jet2Holidays have suspended all flights and holidays until March 25.

In a statement released today, January 12, the company said, “due to the ongoing uncertainty and travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights and holidays up to and including 25th March 2021” It added: “Where customers yet to travel are affected by any programme changes, our approach to providing smooth and speedy refunds has been widely praised by independent travel agents, and we will be automatically cancelling affected bookings with a relevant refund.

It also sought to reassure anyone who has booked flights or holidays with them: “Since the onset of the pandemic, we have always respected that customers should receive their money back if we have not provided their flight or holiday. For customers due to travel from 26th March onwards, we will provide our independent travel agency partners with further updates update closer to the time as appropriate.”