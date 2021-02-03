JetBlue Reveals New Business Class

JetBlue has unveiled the new-look version of its Mint business class cabin that it plans to put into use when it launches its London service this summer. The new cabin will also be deployed on selected flights between New York and Los Angeles.
The Mint Experience
The transatlantic A321LR narrowbody aircraft will feature 24 individual suites with a tilting 17-inch Thales AVANT seatback screen, wireless charging capabilities, an integrated phone ledge for multitasking, and easy-to-reach in-seat power, as well as laptop, shoe and handbag stowage. The first row seats have been converted into Mint Studios, a self-contained pod with a 22-inch tilting Thales AVANT seatback screen, an extra side table for added productivity, and a guest seat that can accommodate an additional Mint customer during flight at cruising altitude. When reclined, customers can kick back and relax on the largest lie-flat bed of any U.S. carrier.
JetBlue worked with Tuft & Needle – who pioneered the ‘bed in a box’ concept – to create adaptive foam cushions and breathable vegan leather covers for the seats so passengers can enjoy a more comfortable and temperature-regulated sleep experience.
The first major design overhaul of Mint – designed in partnership with Acumen Design Associates – will launch on JetBlue’s highly anticipated London flights this summer, and a 16-seat layout will debut on a limited number of flights between New York and Los Angeles in 2021.
“Mint was an idea to make premium travel across the U.S. less stuffy and more affordable, and its performance has exceeded even our most optimistic expectations of going beyond New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue president and chief operating officer. “It’s remarkable how Mint’s thoughtful design has resonated with customers as we successfully grew it to more than 30 routes. We put our heart into this redesign of Mint and were inspired by our original vision of offering customers an exceptional experience at a lower fare – which is what JetBlue is all about.”
