JetBlue Reveals New Business Class

JetBlue has unveiled the new-look version of its Mint business class cabin that it plans to put into use when it launches its London service this summer. The new cabin will also be deployed on selected flights between New York and Los Angeles.

The Mint Experience

The transatlantic A321LR narrowbody aircraft will feature 24 individual suites with a tilting 17-inch Thales AVANT seatback screen, wireless charging capabilities, an integrated phone ledge for multitasking, and easy-to-reach in-seat power, as well as laptop, shoe and handbag stowage. The first row seats have been converted into Mint Studios, a self-contained pod with a 22-inch tilting Thales AVANT seatback screen, an extra side table for added productivity, and a guest seat that can accommodate an additional Mint customer during flight at cruising altitude. When reclined, customers can kick back and relax on the largest lie-flat bed of any U.S. carrier.

JetBlue worked with Tuft & Needle – who pioneered the ‘bed in a box’ concept – to create adaptive foam cushions and breathable vegan leather covers for the seats so passengers can enjoy a more comfortable and temperature-regulated sleep experience.

The first major design overhaul of Mint – designed in partnership with Acumen Design Associates – will launch on JetBlue’s highly anticipated London flights this summer, and a 16-seat layout will debut on a limited number of flights between New York and Los Angeles in 2021.