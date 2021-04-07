JetBlue Unveils Transatlantic Economy Cabin

JetBlue has released details of its economy cabin and catering services head of the launch of its transatlantic service between New York and London in August.

The single-aisle Airbus A321s will have an economy cabin of 114 seats. The seat will be 18.4 inches wide – wider than most seats found on wide-body aircraft today – and have a pitch of 32 inches. By way of comparison, Aer Lingus’ transatlantic economy seat is 17-18 inches wide, with a pitch range of 31-32 inches.

JetBlue fares will also include food and alcohol, with meals created by Dig, a New York restaurant group that specialises in produce from “minority and women-run farms, as well as Dig’s own farm, Dig Acres.”

Passengers will be given the choice of three different main courses, a selection of side dishes and a dessert. Meals will be served in reusable containers with cutlery made from a natural polymer.

Passengers can also enjoy free wi-fi, a 10-inch seatback screen with live TV and a selection of “hundreds” of films.