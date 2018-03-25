Jim Vaughan Is Off to Philadelphia with Aer Lingus

The excitement leading up to the Aer Lingus Dublin-Philadelphia route launch was palpable at Cliff Townhouse, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin, reports Ian Bloomfield. Jim Vaughan, JustSplit.com, was the winner of the lucky draw prize of two Aer Lingus tickets to Philadelphia and two nights accommodation, courtesy of Discover Philadelphia.

Jenny Rafter, Aer Lingus, ably assisted by Julie Greenhill, Greg Evans Consultancy, the UK and Ireland representative for Discover Philadelphia, gave an overview of the plans for the new route and the delights awaiting Irish visitors to the city.

The service commenced on Sunday 25th March with four flights weekly and will increase to daily in May 2018.

Jenny thanked the trade and media for their support and reported unprecedented growth throughout the airline.