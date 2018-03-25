News

Jim Vaughan Is Off to Philadelphia with Aer Lingus

The excitement leading up to the Aer Lingus Dublin-Philadelphia route launch was palpable at Cliff Townhouse, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin, reports Ian Bloomfield. Jim Vaughan, JustSplit.com, was the winner of the lucky draw prize of two Aer Lingus tickets to Philadelphia and two nights accommodation, courtesy of Discover Philadelphia.

Jenny Rafter and John Keogh, Aer Lingus

Jenny Rafter, Aer Lingus, ably assisted by Julie Greenhill, Greg Evans Consultancy, the UK and Ireland representative for Discover Philadelphia, gave an overview of the plans for the new route and the delights awaiting Irish visitors to the city.

Sharon Harney, Cassidy Travel; Jim Vaughan, JustSplit.com; and Julie Greenhill, Greg Evans Consultancy

The service commenced on Sunday 25th March with four flights weekly and will increase to daily in May 2018.

John Keogh, Aer Lingus, with Pat Dawson, ITAA Chief Executive

Jenny thanked the trade and media for their support and reported unprecedented growth throughout the airline.

Jenny Rafter, Aer Lingus; Paul Hackett, Click&Go; Angela Walsh, CTM; and Philip Airey, Sunway

Antoinette Young, TUI Ireland, with Jenny Rafter, Aer Lingus

Julie Greenhill, Greg Evans Consultancy, and Sarah Lee, Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus Philadelphia Inaugural Flight

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

