Job Opportunities at Camino Ways and Click&Go

Camino Ways has three jobs on offer at https://caminoways.com/join-the-team (for a Travel Consultant, Travel Reservations Agent with Languages, and Product Assistant), while Click&Go is looking to appoint a Revenue Manager.

Travel Consultant

Camino Ways is looking for a travel consultant with two years’ experience to join its Customer Care team and reporting to the Sales Director. Your interpersonal skills, as much as the relevance of your experience, will be keys to successfully applying for this position. You must be willing to make a difference and be confident that you have a sufficient degree of assertiveness to deliver at high standard from a customer perspective, face issues and problems as they arise and make accurate and pertinent recommendations to your manager.

Travel Reservations Agent with Languages

The Reservations team is recruiting a travel reservations agent with three languages and who will report to the Reservations Manager. The role includes booking services for clients on the different routes and destinations. The primary objective of the Reservations Agent is to secure accommodation and services for clients, within a specified budget, in the different destinations provided. Outstanding attention to detail is essential for this role. It is essential that the ideal candidate can communicate in three languages: French (mandatory), Italian and Spanish (written as well as spoken). Interpersonal skills along with relevant experience will be key to a successful application for this position.

Product Assistant

The Marketing team is currently looking for a product assistant or resident ‘map nerd’ to work closely with the Product Manager. If you love maps and would like to learn and gain experience in the travel industry, this is the perfect role for you. Camino Ways is looking for a technically-minded candidate, great with maps and fine details.

Click&Go Revenue Manager

This role is new to the business and has overall responsibility for revenue management within Click&Go. This involves setting, monitoring and adjusting margins by product type, destination, time of travel, and booking period. The role also has responsibility for identifying new areas of revenue generation within the business, assessing likely impact and getting approval from the Senior Management Team for implementation. This role has a high level of autonomy and will work closely with the Chief Executive, the Head of Product & Operations and the finance team to achieve the desired results for the business.

Primary Responsibilities:

Understand the current business model and set out the policy for Revenue Management for Click&Go for 2018 to be followed by an outline plan for the next three years

Use the current MI tools – Travelsmart and Power BI – to create reporting structures for revenue management across all product types

Critically assess what other tools are required by the business to get the maximum from this role

Understand the competitive environment against which consumers will price check Click&Go

Consider the USPs offered by the business with respect to the competitive set

Adjust the margin levels per booking/per passenger to achieve the best result for the business

Assess new opportunities that could contribute to GP across the full range of ancillaries; to include airline seat sales, in-resort activities, etc.

Maximise the margin in areas that could contribute to GP across the full range of existing ancillaries; to include car hire, transfers and insurance

Key role in setting margin levels for new and developing product types

Assist with proposals for key suppliers around reward/over-ride schemes

Essential Knowledge, Skills and Experience

5+ years relevant revenue management experience

Similar experience in a travel company preferred but not essential

Ability to communicate effectively around IT Dev needs for revenue management

Strong reporting skills around results and changes to margin levels

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Good commercial/business awareness

Common sense, practical and commercial approach to decision making while adhering to best practice considerations.

This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business. As the company grows and evolves, the above criteria may change. As a result the company will endeavour to carry out performance reviews on an annual basis.

How to Apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, send an up-to-date CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com. In your application you should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go.