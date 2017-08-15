Job Opportunities with Turkish Airlines and G Adventures

Turkish Airlines is looking to appoint a Corporate Sales Representative Ireland, based in Dublin, while G Adventures seeks a Director of Sales, UK & Ireland, based in London.

Turkish Airlines

The job specification for Turkish Airlines’ Corporate Sales Representative Ireland is:

Identify and develop new leads via direct sales (customer visits), contact by phone, networking and client referrals

Strong sales and negotiation skills

Assist Corporate Sales Manager and/or Marketing Manager in implementing targeted sales and marketing plans

Effectively work to ensure corporate customer satisfaction via providing after sales support

Minimum two years of experience in Corporate Sales or, preferably, travel related fields interacting extensively with customers

Effective communication skills and well-developed interpersonal skills

Ability to multi-task

Ability to perform well in cross-functional team environment

Must be fluent in English

Fluency in any of the following language is an asset: French, German, Italian, Spanish or Portuguese

Apply by following the link below:

https://p.turkishairlines.com/en-ie/career/job-opportunities-announcements/flight-instructor-fi/index.html

For further information contact: jcurran@thy.com

G Adventures

To apply for the London-based position of Director of Sales, UK & Ireland with G Adventures, click here:

APPLY FOR THIS POSITION

Only those chosen for an interview will be contacted. Qualified applicants must hold appropriate citizenship or documents permitting them to reside and work in the UK.

The UK & Ireland outbound travel market represents a huge commercial opportunity for G Adventures. Currently one of the company’s largest regions, committed to the continued growth and development of current and new outbound markets with the aim of making G Adventures the most recognisable brand in the adventures space.

Success in this position will be based on looking after your people, our agency partners, and our company culture. The Director of Sales, UK & Ireland is the person who is tasked with achieving the company’s long- term commercial, cultural, and brand objectives within the region.

Responsibilities

Full responsibility for hiring, training, developing and coaching the Outside Sales team (GPSs). Ensuring the best team is in place based on the 20:70:10 principle.

Manage the team and the National Sales Manager ensuring all the team hit the set sales production targets.

Oversee the GPS call cycles, ensuring agency penetration is increasing on a quarterly basis, and use of sales force follows company standards.

Spend a minimum two days on the road with each GPS twice a year – more if required.

Performance management of the GPS team as required.

Manage global consistency of the team and the company processes.

Create a highly motivated team that is stand out within the travel industry.

Development of Agency Relationships at Head Office and Retail Level

Create, implement and manage the strategy for region in conjunction with the Managing Director.

Yearly sales/business plans containing objectives and targets set with all agency partners prior to the start of the fiscal year.

Monthly reports and quarterly business meetings with all agency partners to re-visit business plans and ensure targets are met.

Ensure all communication with agency sales partners is regular and planned – weekly if needed.

Co-ordination and promotion of G Adventures at agency trade shows.

Working in conjunction with the Marketing Director on the trade sales marketing plans and implementation.

Accountability of the revenue budget and expenditure as well as yearly budget planning.

Culture and G Adventures Relationships

Drive company culture and values in line with the findings of the Gauge within the region.

The Gauge is a yearly survey that enables us to effectively measure engagement levels within our teams.

Lead our overall team within the head office as one of the senior leadership team.

Support a vibrant office culture.

Ensure the GPS team are fully involved with company cultural initiatives.

Liaising with other G Adventures departments to ensure goals and objectives are met, e.g marketing.

Part of the Light Brigade team (Director level) within G Adventures.

Requirements