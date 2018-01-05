Joe Walsh Tours to Appoint Group Reservations Executive

Dublin-based tour operator Joe Walsh Tours is looking to appoint a Group Reservations Executive for the company’s leisure, school and sports group tours. If you feel you have the following qualifications, skills and experience, email your CV and cover letter to info@joewalshtours.ie.

Joe Walsh Tours, founded in 1961, is Ireland’s longest established tour operator and specialises in everything relating to group travel, from pilgrimages and escorted tours to sports, music holidays and school tours. The Joe Walsh Tours group currently incorporates tour operators Pilgrimages Abroad and Concorde Travel and is looking for a Group Reservations Executive to join the team in its Baggot Street Head Office in Dublin.

Responsibilities

The Group Reservations Executive is involved in the general administration of group bookings, liaising with clients and suppliers with a particular emphasis in schools and sports groups. Other responsibilities include:

Reacting promptly to customer enquiries

Identifying new sales leads and making sales calls, following up and closing sales

Liaising with suppliers at destinations and ensuring all services have been organised accordingly

Delivering a high level of product information to potential clients or wide audiences

Liaising with Product Manager to organise proposals and quotes for groups

Making recommendations based on product demand and pricing where necessary

Delivering excellent customer service in all stages of the process

Participating in sales and marketing activities, desk based or with direct interaction with clients

Maintaining existing relationships

Skills and Experience

Previous experience working with group tours and/or organising school and sports tours

Familiar with key decision makers within schools and sports tour organisers

Excellent communication skills and ability to create, propose and close sales

Strong knowledge of popular destinations for school and college tours

Excellent time management and organisational skills

Positive friendly character and excellent customer focus

Ability to work in a busy environment and as part of a team

Availability to travel without restriction when required

Sales orientated with proven record in sales

Strong computer skills

Experience of GDS/Galileo/Amadeus is a plus

Position Terms and Conditions