John Cassidy and Eileen Penrose win Amadeus Golf

The sun shone brilliantly in Trim for the annual Amadeus Golf day at Kingswood Hotel and Golf Resort. A wonderful setting with hospitality abounding on the course and at the clubhouse. Olwen McKinney, Trish O’Leary and Siobhan Bosket were the excellent hosts to more than 100 guests who had a most enjoyable day.

The evening reception at the Hotel brought out the good and not so good stories of a great day’s golf. Dinner followed after the reception and was an excellent meal and Trish O’Leary gave a short presentation thanking the trade for their support over the 30 years Amadeus has been trading in Ireland.

There were three team prizes and two individual prizes. John Cassidy and Eileen Penrose were the main prize winners:

John and Eileen both won an exclusive trip to Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways for the Downs Syndrome Abu Dhabi Pro Am in November playing two courses Abu Dhabi Golf Course and Yas Links. 3 nights in the 4* Crowne Plaza,Yas Island, Gala Dinner and also including all Airport and Golf transfers.