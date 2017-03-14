John and Fiona Win Prizes at Silversea + Turkish Airlines Dinner

The lucky prize winners at the Silversea + Turkish Airlines dinner held in the Morrison Hotel, Dublin, were John Galligan, John Galligan Travel, and Fiona Dobbyn, Classic Resorts. Above, Onur Gul, Turkish Airlines, welcomes Helen O’Flaherty, World Travel Centre, and Orla Kelly, Click&Go.

John won the Turkish Airlines prize of two Business Class tickets to anywhere on the THY network – currently 296 destinations, while Fiona won the Silversea prize of a day onboard Silver Muse in Southampton, including flights.

Also announced was an agents incentive in which the first Irish agent to book Silversea + Turkish Airlines combined will win two Business Class tickets to anywhere on the THY network.

The partnership between Silversea and Turkish Airlines was the theme of Amanda Middler’s presentation, with so many varied and unusual destinations shared by both parties making for seamless transfers around the world.

The launch of the Silver Muse in April this year will be the highlight of the Silversea year. This will be the biggest ship in the Silversea fleet.

‘Widen your world’ was the message from Hasan Mutlu, General Manager for Turkish Airlines in Ireland. The Turkish Airlines fleet continues to expand at great speed and the product on offer is on a par with any other on the Irish and world market.

This is a partnership of two exceptional products that works really well for both companies.

Cormac Meehan, ITAA President, in thanking both Silversea and Turkish Airlines for the wonderful hospitality on the night, mentioned the Awards deservedly won by both companies recently and wished them well for 2017.