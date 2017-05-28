News

John Fitzpatrick celebrates 25 years for the Fitzpatrick Manhattan Hotel

John Fitzpatrick celebrates 25 years for the Fitzpatrick Manhattan Hotel

The mercurial John Fitzpatrick flew into Dublin to host a party to celebrate 25 years of  the Fitzpatrick Manhattan Hotel.The trendy venue was Farrier and Draper in Dublin’s Powerscourt Centre,the event was attended  by his many friends from the travel and tourism sector.

John has spent the last 25 years bringing real Irish hospitality  to the New York hotel scene.The Fitzpatrick Hotel Manhattan offers comfortable, modern amenities and personalised service ideal for both leisure and business travellers alike. With 91 rooms and suites, guests are offered  a personal level of service that you would experience at the finest Irish country house hotels. This, coupled with such a  desirable location, makes the Fitzpatrick Manhattan the perfect place to stay in New York City.

An Taoiseach Enda Kenny and John Fitzpatrick pictured celebrating 25 years of the Fitzpatrick Hotel Group New York at Farrier and Draper ,Dublin. Picture :Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee

An Taoiseach Enda Kenny and John Fitzpatrick pictured celebrating 25 years of the Fitzpatrick Hotel Group New York at Farrier and Draper ,Dublin.

The event was attended by  Taoiseach  Enda Kenny who took time out to join the party and paid a nice tribute to John, also in attendance was Bertie Ahern who also complimented John on this significant achievement.

Tom and Susan Kiernan from Ask Susan with John Fitzpatrick at the event.

Tom and Susan Kiernan from Ask Susan with John Fitzpatrick at the event.

There many familiar faces from the Irish travel trade in attendance.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

New AerLingus A330 St Carthage5

Aer Lingus Launches Transatlantic Autumn Sale Fares

Michael FloodMay 28, 2017
Read More
DeltaBoston3

Delta Air Lines Launches New Daily Dublin-Boston Service

Michael FloodMay 27, 2017
Read More
Aerial image

Turkish Airlines and Island Marketing Present the Maldives in Dublin and Cork

Michael FloodMay 25, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence, Renews Another

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Expedia Cuba

Expedia Now Offers Hotels in Cuba Through Global Platforms

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Princess Cruises Royal Princess

Princess Cruises Launches Euro Pricing for Irish Agents

Michael FloodMay 25, 2017
Read More
ASM Your Car Hire

Norma is Your Car Hire April Winner

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Aircraft Featured Image

Norwegian Starts 10-Day €99 Sale on Ireland-USA Flights

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
CLIA 2016 Year In Review

CLIA Official 2016 Global Passenger Numbers Exceed Projections

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland