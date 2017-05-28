John Fitzpatrick celebrates 25 years for the Fitzpatrick Manhattan Hotel

The mercurial John Fitzpatrick flew into Dublin to host a party to celebrate 25 years of the Fitzpatrick Manhattan Hotel.The trendy venue was Farrier and Draper in Dublin’s Powerscourt Centre,the event was attended by his many friends from the travel and tourism sector.

John has spent the last 25 years bringing real Irish hospitality to the New York hotel scene.The Fitzpatrick Hotel Manhattan offers comfortable, modern amenities and personalised service ideal for both leisure and business travellers alike. With 91 rooms and suites, guests are offered a personal level of service that you would experience at the finest Irish country house hotels. This, coupled with such a desirable location, makes the Fitzpatrick Manhattan the perfect place to stay in New York City.

The event was attended by Taoiseach Enda Kenny who took time out to join the party and paid a nice tribute to John, also in attendance was Bertie Ahern who also complimented John on this significant achievement.

There many familiar faces from the Irish travel trade in attendance.