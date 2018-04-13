News

John Spollen Elected President of the Irish Travel Agents Association

John Spollen, Director of Cassidy Travel, was elected President of the Irish Travel Agents Association at the Association’s AGM, which took place as part of the Irish Travel Trade Show in Dublin.

Olwen McKinney and Trish O’Leary  both Amadeus.

John Spollen is one of Ireland’s leading travel experts and a long-time activist within the ITAA. As director and shareholder of Cassidy Travel, Ireland’s leading independent travel agency group which has been in business 32 years, John is responsible for Marketing Strategy and Direction. He believes in the continued role of the travel agent within the travel trade, based on their ability to invest, adapt and deliver cost effective solutions to clients.

Marc Picart and Marta Munoz from Costa Daurada.

Des Abbott, of Des Abbott Travel, Dublin 7, was also re-elected as Treasurer.

Alan Rogers,Cathay Pacific and Lesley Wright, Macau TB.

Other appointments to the board were;

Pearse Keller, Keller Travel, Ballinasloe, GalwayMartin Skelly, Navan Travel, Meath

  • Clare Dunne, The Travel Broker, Clontarf, Dublin
  • Valerie Metcalfe, FCM, Dublin
  • Paul Hackett, ClickandGo.com
  • Joe Tully, Tullys Travel, Carlow
  • Angela Walsh, Corporate Travel Management, Cork
Speaking at the AGM today, John Spollen, incoming President said “I am honoured to be elected as the President of the ITAA. In taking up this position I believe that I can continue to grow the ITAA, by bringing more top level travel agents into the fold and developing the credibility and reputation of the Irish travel industry.”

 

Greg Evans is looking forward to  welcoming ITAA delegates to their conference in Philadelphia.

 

He continued, “The continued success of our industry has been down to travel agents collective ability to evolve and meet the changing market place. There are a number of challenges facing us over the next 2 years including GDPR, the EU package holiday directive and of course Brexit. However, there are also big opportunities for the travel trade as more destinations and products come on stream, the economy continues to grow and consumers take more and more holidays each year.”

The RDS was the venue for the Irish Travel Trade Show. This one-day event is the official trade show of the ITAA and Ireland’s largest ever travel trade show with over 120 exhibitors from the world’s best-known and most exciting travel brands.

John Spollen, President ITAA; Marta Munoz, Costa Daurada;Paula Scanlon, Globe Hotels winner of prize to Costa Daurada;Teresa Gancedo , Director, Spanish Tourist Office

 

Spain and Costa Daurada were the sponsors of the lunch and Spanish regions hotels and attractions were prominent  exhibitors  at the show.

Ainhoa Cobo, Tourism Andalucia.

Director of Spanish Tourist Office in Ireland, Teresa Gancedo thanked outgoing President Cormac Meehan, for the wonderful co-operation between the ITAA and STO during his term of office. Teresa wished Incoming President John Spollen every success in his new position. Responding John Spollen thanked Spain for their continued support to the Irish trade

John Booty,Wendy Wu Tours.

Isabel Oliveira from Tourism Malaysia.

 

Amanda Middler and Akvile Marozaite from Sillversa Cruises.

 

Paula Scanlon from Globe Hotels was the lucky winner of:

Two return tickets to Reus

Seven nights in 4* accommodation in Costa Daurada

Tickets to Port Aventura and Ferrari Land Parks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

