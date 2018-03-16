John Spollen Nominated Unopposed for ITAA President

John Spollen, Director, Cassidy Travel, has been nominated unopposed for the position of ITAA President. He will replace the current ITAA President, Cormac Meehan. Similarly, Des Abbott of Des Abbott Travel has been re-nominated for the position of ITAA Treasurer unopposed. Their positions will be formally ratified at the forthcoming ITAA AGM to be held on 12th April at the RDS Main Hall Complex, Dublin 4.

The remainder of the ITAA Board will be announced at the ITAA AGM, which takes place on the same day as the Irish Travel Trade Show.

Cormac Meehan, outgoing ITAA President, said: “We, as an association, have faced many challenges in the past two years, but the sector has continued to prosper and it has been a privilege to represent the ITAA. I would like to wish the new ITAA Board and the incoming President, John Spollen, every good wish. We are fortunate to have such a strong talent base at leadership level. I wish John every success.”