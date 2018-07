Join Oceania Cruises for Lunch in Belfast or Dublin

Oceania Cruises is inviting travel agents from Belfast and Dublin to visit its ship, Marina, next month. Join the Oceania Cruises team for a short presentation and insightful tour followed by the cruise line’s signature gourmet lunch.

Choose from Belfast on 3rd August or Dublin on 5th August; arrival time for 10.00 and the day will end at approximately 14.30.

Please submit your details by 25th July 2018.