News

Join the Barbados Elite Club – and Earn Valuable Rewards

Join the Barbados Elite Club – and Earn Valuable Rewards

The Barbados Elite Club was launched in Ireland this year and is for travel professionals like you. If you are passionate about Barbados and want to send your clients to this most luxurious and exciting destination, while earning valuable rewards yourself, then sign up to the Barbados Elite club now at www.barbadoseliteclub.com.

The Barbados Elite Club, which offers agents an opportunity to become a Barbados specialist and earn great rewards, aims to:

* Educate the agent community about Barbados
* Develop long-term business for each agent’s client base
* Provide added-value for the client when in Barbados
* Offer a loyalty structure with benefits and rewards for the agent

Once an agent has completed the introductory badges through the eLearning platform, they become a validated Barbados Elite Club member and are able to log bookings and redeem rewards based on bookings they make. They will also receive a Barbados Elite Club welcome pack as a reward for completing the modules.

Top-performing agents are also eligible for additional benefits – including fam trips!

Sign up now at www.barbadoseliteclub.com

For more information about Barbados, visit the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) website at www.visitbarbados.org.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, editor and proofreader for 53 years, and ITTN's News & Features Editor for 43 years. His travel blog is at www.thetravelbuddhist.com.

Related Items

More in News

ACI Europe and AOA Welcome EU Aviation Contingency Measures

Neil SteedmanDecember 15, 2020
Read More

Emirates Welcomes First of Three A380s to Be Delivered in December

Neil SteedmanDecember 15, 2020
Read More

IATA Calls for Further Government Supports Following Disappointing October

Neil SteedmanDecember 15, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean launches Brand-new Club Rewards Mobile App for Android and iOS

Michael FloodDecember 15, 2020
Read More

Stena Line doubles frequency and capacity on Rosslare – Cherbourg route

Michael FloodDecember 15, 2020
Read More

Dublin Airport’s Platinum Services Wins Two Silver Awards

Michael FloodDecember 15, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean Launches NEW Hub to Support Homeworkers

Michael FloodDecember 15, 2020
Read More

Spain update the Canary Islands

Michael FloodDecember 15, 2020
Read More

Visit Blackpool

Michael FloodDecember 15, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland