Join Turkish Airlines in Discovering Amazing Thailand

Join Turkish Airlines in Discovering Amazing Thailand

 

We would be delighted if you could join us for a series of unmissable evenings of discovery. This is your opportunity to find out more about Amazing Thailand with Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Turkish Airlines scheduled flight details to the region.1-Amazing Thailand Logo
The evening will be informal event including house wine, soft drinks, nibbles, presentations from Tourism Authority of Thailand and Turkish Airlines, plenty of opportunity to build up your network and find out about the hidden gems of this magnificent country and Turkish Airlines.
Please note that, at the end of the presentation, there will be a draw to win one spot for our mega fam trip to the Bangkok-Phuket-Ho Chi Min City with Turkish Airlines and Tourism Thailand and many other complimentary gifts.
We hope to see you there.
BELFAST ROAD SHOW
Date: 19th of September 2017
Time: 18:30
Venue: Merchant Hotel
Meeting Room: The Rita Duffy Suite
Dress code: Business
RSVP and queries: ie-marketing@thy.com

DUBLIN ROAD SHOW
Date: 20th of September 2017
Time: 18:30
Venue: The Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin, Golden Lane, Dublin 8
Dress code: Business
RSVP and queries: ie-marketing@thy.com

CORK ROAD SHOW
Date: 21st of September 2017
Time: 18:30
Venue: THE Imperial Hotel, South Mall, Cork – Ireland
Meeting Room: White Church
RSVP: ie-marketing@thy.com

 

 

 

 

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News.

