Joon Takes Over Paris-Mumbai Service from Air France

From 8th June 2018, Air France will hand over its Paris CDG-Mumbai service to Joon, the new-generation airline established by Air France, with a daily flight operated with an A340.

Following on from the flights operated by Air France until 18th June and as part of the enhanced co-operation agreement between Air France-KLM and Jet Airways, customers will benefit from multiple travel options to 44 Indian destinations.

Business, Premium Economy and Economy customers will benefit from new cabins onboard the A340s equipped with the latest-generation individual touch-screens to enjoy some one hundred films. They will also have free access to YouJoon, the in-flight streaming system on their own smartphone, tablet or laptop. The entertainment programme includes TV series, web TV, cartoons, music, and much more. Travellers will also be able to rent Allosky by Skylights virtual reality headsets onboard to enjoy a fully immersive cinema experience in the sky.