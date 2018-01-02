News

Julie Greenhill Teams Up with Greg Evans

The Greg Evans Consultancy (GEC) has announced that Julie Greenhill has joined the consultancy as a Director with effect from 1st January 2018. Julie has 34 years’ experience within the UK travel industry, holding various roles including product and marketing managerial posts for the USA, Canada and the Caribbean.

Greg Evans said: “Julie will bring a wealth of experience and skills onboard and I look forward to working with her.”

Julie Greenhill, Director, The Greg Evans Consultancy

Julie Greenhill, Director, The Greg Evans Consultancy

Julie has worked in representation since 2007 and has gained respect for her knowledge and expertise. During this time, she has shared her knowledge and enthusiasm about the USA with the travel trade, journalists and consumers as to the wonders of the USA, including destinations such as the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Texas, Scottsdale, Louisiana and the Deep South.

Julie said: “I look forward to working on new and exciting projects with Greg Evans and the rest of the team. We will focus on building and maintaining the relationships that GEC has worked hard to establish over the past six years and developing new opportunities for GEC. This is a busy and exciting time for the company and I am looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.”

News

