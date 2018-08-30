News

Just Two More Days to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition for August

Just Two More Days to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition for August

If you are a travel agent or tour operator in Ireland, you have just until midnight tomorrow, Friday 31st August, to enter your best travel photos and become the August winner in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition – and possibly win tickets for two to any one of the 144 destinations on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network.

To enter, click here .

You can see all the entries submitted to date at: www.ittn.ie/2018-ittn-travel-photographer-of-the-year-competition-entries/

The competition is running for five months, to 31st October 2018, and photos taken by Irish travel agency or tour operator staff, North and South, since 1st November 2017 are eligible.

Each month’s entries are being judged by Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News; and Neil Steedman, ITTN’s News & Features Editor. Each of the five monthly winners will receive a trophy and a voucher for €200.

In addition, a sixth finalist will be chosen from all the entries short-listed by those judges over the five months by a separate judging panel comprising Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; professional photographer Paul Sherwood; and Michael Flood, ITTN Editor. This winner will also receive a trophy and a €200 voucher.

The second panel of judges will also select an overall winner from the six finalists. The winner will be presented with tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network.

Irish Travel Trade Awards 2018

All six finalists of the 2018 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year will also be guests of Emirates at the 27th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 23rd November 2018, when the overall winner will be announced.

For details of Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsorship opportunities at the Awards Gala Dinner, and table bookings, please contact:

Hilary Drumm, Event Sponsorship Manager,

E: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)85 777 0400

Ian Bloomfield,

E: ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)86 367 4945

Michael Flood,

E: michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)87 255 4333

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

VOTING IS NOW OPEN for the 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards

Neil SteedmanAugust 30, 2018
Read More

Turkish Airlines Flies the A330 Into Dublin

Michael FloodAugust 30, 2018
Read More

WestJet Becomes First Canadian Airline to Launch an AI Chatbot

Neil SteedmanAugust 30, 2018
Read More

JJ Ruddle Restaurant and Bar Opens at Shannon Airport

Neil SteedmanAugust 30, 2018
Read More

Cork Airport – London Luton Route Announced for Winter 2018

Neil SteedmanAugust 30, 2018
Read More

More Routes and More Aircraft for London City Airport

Michael FloodAugust 30, 2018
Read More

Aer Lingus and CityJet Join Forces on Dublin-London City Route

Michael FloodAugust 28, 2018
Read More

Adult and Family Fun on Independence of the Seas

Neil SteedmanAugust 28, 2018
Read More

Aer Lingus and Alitalia Fly His Holiness Pope Francis

Michael FloodAugust 28, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland