Keith Prowse Appointed Official Irish Reseller for Wimbledon Hospitality Packages

Keith Prowse Appointed Official Irish Reseller for Wimbledon Hospitality Packages

Keith Prowse Ireland has been appointed as the authorised Irish reseller for the 2019 Championships, which take place at Wimbledon, England, from Monday 1st July to Sunday 14th July 2019.

The tournament attracts more than a billion views across 200 nations but nothing comes close to experiencing this unique atmosphere in person. Keith Prowse has a number of hospitality packages designed to give tennis lovers the experience of a lifetime. Packages include return flights to London, taxes, overnight in the 4-star deluxe Royal Lancaster London Hotel or the 5-star Royal Garden Hotel with breakfast, and a reserved seat on Centre Court or Court No.1 with full hospitality.

Prices range from €1,339 per person to €7,508 per person for the ultimate hospitality experience for the men’s final. Price varies according to travel date and selected hospitality experience.

For more information on Wimbledon 2019, visit www.keithprowseattractions.com, which details the full range of VIP packages available.

