News

Kelsey Burrows from USIT Wins Contiki Trip to USA

Kelsey Burrows from USIT Wins Contiki Trip to USA

Kelsey Burrows from USIT Dublin has been selected as one of the lucky 18 agent winners from Ireland, the UK and Europe heading to the USA next month to travel on a Contiki trip through the West Coast of Los Angeles, San Diego and Las Vegas, and hit up a well-known festival in the area.

ROCK Around the World has previously taken top agents to some of the world’s hottest festivals – 20 years ago, winning agents were lucky enough to see the Rolling Stones in Istanbul. This is the ultimate incentive reward, combining an exclusive Contiki trip with mind-blowing inclusions, return flights, and entrance to a top US music festival.

Above is Kelsey Burrows receiving her ‘Golden Ticket’ from James Lavin, Sales Manager, Contiki Holidays.

News

