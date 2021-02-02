Kempinski Hotel Sets New Standards in Fight Against Covid-19

Kempinski Hotel Frankfurt is the first hotel in Europe to use two technologies designed to offer employees and guests the highest possible protection against the coronavirus. The first is UV-C radiation for surface disinfection, and the second is an antimicrobial coating to keep disinfected areas free from bacteria and viruses.

“As our owner and the Kempinski Frankfurt management understand it, luxury has an all-new meaning today: Five-star hotels have to invest in protecting the health of their guests and employees. We are very proud to fulfil this expectation,” explains General Manager Karina Ansos.

Kempinski Hotel Frankfurt is using a device called the BIO Scan 3D to disinfect a variety of areas. It was launched just a few months ago by the BIO-UV Group. According to the manufacturer, it eliminates 99.99% of all bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. The device transmits short-wave ultraviolet light via eight long tubes, UV-C radiation which has been used successfully for decades to kill germs. The UV-C light tubes used in the BIO Scan 3D are manufactured by the Heraeus Group in Hanau. All guestrooms, corridors, conference and office rooms, ballrooms, restaurants, the wellness area and the fitness studio at Kempinski Hotel Frankfurt are disinfected using the UV-C technology.

Efficient and ecological

“Disinfection using UV-C rays is completely chemical-free and totally harmless to health and the environment, and independent laboratories in France have confirmed that it is efficient,” explains Patrick Lurat, Sales Director of Surface Treatment at the BIO-UV Group. “This process is even used in hospitals.”

Areas where the short-wave light cannot easily reach due to unfavourable radiation angles are also treated using a BIO Scan Mobile Unit. The handheld device is suitable for small areas and objects, such as the TV remote control, the telephone, the minibar and the safe. Complete disinfection of a standard guestroom sized 35 sq m takes around 15 minutes; 136 of the 225 guestrooms and suites have already been disinfected.

Antimicrobial coating for better safety

“However, meticulous disinfection with UV-C radiation is just one aspect of our new hygiene measures,” explains Karina Ansos. “We are going one step further to ensure that all of the disinfected areas remain free from bacteria, germs and viruses. To do so, we are applying an antimicrobial nano-coating to all surfaces.” This coating is produced by British company Vitec Microgenix Ltd, which has concentrated on developing this patented technology for 15 years, and is also used in the bedding and clothing industries – for instance, for hotel linens, protective suits, uniforms, and the military and production industries.

“It protects against infection by SARS-CoV-2 or other viruses or bacteria. If viruses or bacteria do land on the disinfected surface, they are eliminated immediately,” explains Scott Perkins, CEO of Vitec Microgenix. This antimicrobial treatment must be renewed at least once annually to ensure it remains seamless and efficient. Karina Ansos intends to re-apply it every three to six months, however.

Karina Ansos emphasises that these special hygiene measures will remain in place even after the pandemic. “Every guest expects a clean hotel room when they check in, but in this pandemic era and beyond, most people expect more than the normal cleaning process. Setting a higher bar and investing in top-class hygiene and protection measures is our top priority.”

Editor’s Note: This kind of deep-clean technology will most likely become standard across all hotels, especially in the higher star bracket.