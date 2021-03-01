News

Kempinski Hotels Invests in Wellness & Wellbeing

To better anticipate the increasing needs of its customers for wellness offering and to provide its guests with an expanded suite of high-end wellness and wellbeing services, Kempinski Hotels today announces that it has completed the acquisition of shares of the international and independent company providing sustainable wellness solutions Resense Spa S.A.

Resense will continue to operate as an individual spa company and Kempinski will use the Resense infrastructure and expertise to further integrate wellbeing into the Kempinski hotels’ operation. The purchase perfectly complements the overall strategy of Kempinski as a luxury hospitality operator to offer its guests a truly unique wellness experience as part of the brand guest’s journey and drives new opportunities for expansion and development of bespoke spas.

“Wellness and wellbeing will be key drivers of the recovery for the hotel industry, and this acquisition represents the right move for us to respond to the increasing trend for wellness services during hotel stays. We will continue to ensure the performance or our spas for our owners while delivering the same high-quality standards and services our customers have come to expect”, says Bernold Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer ad interim and Chairman of the Management Board of Kempinski Hotels, “On this occasion, I would like to thank and express my gratitude to the exiting shareholders and CEO of Resense, Kasha Shillington and Rosamond Freeman-Attwood. Their dedication, authentic approach and true sense of luxury have contributed greatly to what Resense is today, and the company’s success to date would not have been possible without their pioneering vision and contribution.”

“It is with a great sense of accomplishment that I am leaving Resense Spa S.A. We evolved Resense into a leading wellness expert creating innovative and unique experiences for our guests and outstanding performance for our owners. I am very proud of our longstanding, extraordinary team and wish them & Kempinski every success in this next strategic step of the journey”, shares Kasha Shillington, exiting Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Resense Spa S.A.

Resense Spa was created in 2009 as a joint venture between Kempinski Hotels and Raison d’Etre, combining the long history of hotel operational expertise of Kempinski and the remarkable experience of Raison d’Etre for creating bespoke spas and spa brands.

Resense evolved into an independent market leader providing a full range of tailor-made services from concept through to development, recruitment, pre-opening, ongoing active management, as well as innovative online training and software allowing the company to deliver real, scalable performance. Over the past 11 years, the wellness company built an enviable portfolio of more than 100 luxury and high-end designed and financially sustainable spas including The Ishtar Spa by Resense in Jordan and the recently successfully opened Sindhorn Wellness by Resense in Bangkok, as well as creating spas & spa brands for other hotel operators and independent hotels. Resense increased the average profitability by over 30% for the past six years within the Kempinski spa portfolio, and over 45 of its spas received independent prestigious industry awards. Resense Spa proved that a bespoke, guest-centric wellness experience & active management drives exceptional commercial results.

The transaction enables Kempinski to execute its strategy and next phase of growth, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to offering high-end services to its guests and adding strategic and operational value to its business.

