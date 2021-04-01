News

Kempinski Voted Best Hotel Training School

What makes a good hotel employee? Hotel Kempinski Berchtesgaden clearly knows the answer, having just picked up the top award for Germany’s best training in the hotel industry.

The prestigious awards are commissioned by Deutschland Test and Focus Money who sent a questionnaire to the 20,000 companies with the most employees in Germany, which covered the four key topics of structural data, apprentice remuneration, training success and additional offers.

The five-star Kempinski Hotel Berchtesgaden in southern Bavaria has 30 trainees.

General Manager Werner Müller and his team are delighted about this award: “There are more than 11,000 hotels in Germany, including many excellent establishments, so we are particularly proud to have achieved first place! Our top priority is the well-being and satisfaction of our guests. This requires a sound and excellent training of our staff. We are pleased that our efforts to offer first-class and individual service have been honoured by this beautiful award,” says Werner Müller.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

